Wantagh, NY

Wantagh High senior honored for ‘a-maze-ing’ work

By Marion Hausmann
Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWantagh High School senior Julia Forese was recognized for he in-depth study on the memory of fruit flies. She will receive her award from the Nassau County chapter of the Science Teachers Association of New York State at a May 17 dinner. A member of Wantagh’s after-school program...

www.liherald.com

Herald Community Newspapers

Wantagh primed for title journey

The Wantagh girls’ lacrosse team heads into the Nassau Class C playoffs with a nearly unblemished record, but it was an early-season defeat that may prove to be a major catalyst in the Warriors’ quest for a championship run. Wantagh (13-2) fell to Catholic League power Saint Anthony’s...
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Levittown Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Hot Dogs, Voters Say

Known more for its pretzel varieties, a popular eatery has unexpectedly unseated some of Long Island’s oldest staples to be named as serving up the “best hot dogs.”. Levittown’s Knot of This World Pretzels has earned the prestigious honor - along with several others - after being polled by organizers of the Bethpage Best of LI.
Herald Community Newspapers

Clarke defeats Long Beach

Clarke softball coach Rachel Barry feels the Rams are entering the Nassau Class A playoffs on the upswing. “We still haven’t figured everything out, but it’s only gotten better,” Barry said May 12 after junior pitcher Emily Brown blanked Long Beach for a second time this season to secure the No. 7 seed and a home playoff matchup with No. 10 Seaford.
LONG BEACH, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Vegas-style wedding chapel with Elvis officiants opens in Amityville

Long Island couples looking to tie the knot in a chapel — on short notice and with limited funds — can now turn to the Long Island Wedding Chapel in Amityville for help. The venue, which relocated from Patchogue and celebrated its grand opening in Amityville earlier this month, offers various wedding ceremony packages, including a bare-bones ceremony for $300.
AMITYVILLE, NY
riverheadlocal

Around town: May 15

The Riverhead Fire Department is holding its annual fund drive. By now, the community should have received the brochure in the mail and return envelope to send a contribution allowing the firefighters to continue serving the community on a volunteer basis. The Riverhead Fire Department protects 48 square miles and covers the Town of Riverhead as well as parts of the towns of Southampton and Brookhaven. They are on call 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. They look forward to teaching annually fire safety training to all the children in the district through their Fire Prevention Program at all the schools, as well as, many preschools. You can send a donation by check or money order to Riverhead Fire Dept Fund Drive Committee, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or can be made online by [email protected] or zelle [email protected]
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport captures conference title

Four years after Anabel Lopez took over a Freeport girls’ lacrosse program that had gone winless in 2017, the former Red Devils player guided her alma mater to a conference title. Freeport capped off a perfect 8-0 season in Conference V with a dominating 15-2 win against West Hempstead...
FREEPORT, NY
mineolaamerican.com

New Gym, Church Is Coming To Mineola

The Village of Mineola Board of Trustees on May 12 voted in approval for a new fitness training facility and a church to open up in the village. Andrew Flores of Elmont approached the podium in front of the Village Board to talk about his fitness training business called Home Free Fitness to share his intentions to create a fitness training facility inside the strip mall at 250 C Jericho Turnpike, across the street from Jericho Terrace.
MINEOLA, NY
greatneckrecord.com

Great Neck High Schools Nationally Ranked

Notice: Undefined index: source in /www/wp-content/plugins/post-sharing-network/inc/wireframe/v1.10/Controller.php on line 154. U.S. News and World Reports released their 2022 rankings of Best High Schools in America. Last month U.S. News and World Report released their rankings of the Best High Schools in America for 2022. Both North High School and South High...
GREAT NECK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford nips South Side in thriller

May 10 was Senior Day for Seaford boys’ lacrosse and that meant a busy postgame ceremony with 20 Vikings on the roster set to graduate in June. But first they wanted to continue to make a case for being one of Nassau Class C’s championship contenders, and seniors AJ Barone, Antony Munro and John Raucci helped them do just that.
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Hits 10.5 Percent; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is now among the highest of the state's 10 regions as New York continues to combat the latest surge of the virus. According to the latest update from the state Department of Health, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate in Nassau and Suffolk rose to 10.50 percent, up from below 10 percent just three days earlier.
longisland.com

History: First Jewish MLB Pitcher Was From Long Island

When you think of Major League Baseball’s Jewish pitchers, one name stands out among all others: Sandy Koufax. His athletic exploits are many in his short career but many remember that Koufax famously refused to pitch Game 1 of the 1965 World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur cementing his place in Jewish history. Koufax not only played in Brooklyn for the Dodgers but he was born and raised there. And despite a short stay in Rockville Centre during his early years, Koufax is not the first professional Jewish baseball pitcher from Long Island.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Holdout threatens massive Long Island development

A developer may be forced to pump the brakes on a massive mixed-use project in Ronkonkoma, as a bus company owner is refusing to yield to an attempted seizure by eminent domain. A depot operated by charter bus company North Fork Express stands in the way of the second phase...
RONKONKOMA, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
TBR News Media

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum unveils latest exhibit

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport recently debuted. , the first solo museum exhibition by New York artist Christopher Tennant. Tennant’s artwork—a mix of avian and aquatic dioramas and vitrines, handmade lamps, and collected specimens—reimagines natural history as an extension of commodity culture and the decorative arts. His brilliantly illuminated cases combine antique taxidermy with discarded consumer products to provide a stark visual representation of the beauty and terror of an ecology altered by human industry and the algorithmic marketplace.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Gothamist.com

Queens parents "furious" over popular superintendent being ousted

Queens parents are rallying behind a longtime superintendent who they said was let go from his position, part of a broader shakeup of the education department’s bureaucracy by Schools Chancellor David Banks. At a press conference in Astoria, Deb Alexander, a member of the Community Education Council for District...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Crazy Facts About Long Island Bay Houses

A handful of little bay homes still dot the marshlands of Hempstead Bay, a holdover of the shacks that baymen built to be close to the water where they made their living starting as far back as the 1600s. These tiny homes have no electricity, no permanent foundations and are prone to floating away in exceptionally high tides. Once seen as a hazard to the wetlands, these curiosities became seen as an important part of Long Island history and promptly preserved by conservationists.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

