Palm Beach County, FL

You Can Go Beach Camping At This Relaxing Florida Sandbar & Wake Up To Clear Water

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
When people think of camping, most likely, they think of the woods. However, beach camping in Florida is totally a thing, and you can wake up to gorgeous views that serve as a backdrop to crystal clear water.

One place you can set up your stay is called Peanut Island, a sandbar just off the coast of Palm Beach County, FL. Setting up a campsite is easy, you just need to reserve your spot.

Beach camping at this tropical paradise is a hidden gem that's a local's best-kept secret, and you can watch the sunrise and set right under the palm trees at this natural wonder in the Sunshine State.

The sandbar near the campground is especially known for fishing, snorkeling, and boat docking, which is also a fun party spot for those of age to drink alcohol. Since it is not considered part of the island, adult refreshments are allowed.

Peanut Island is particularly popular for how transparent the sea is, where you can see schools of fish, manatees, and even stingrays.

The campground is pet-friendly, and there's a barbecue to cook some yummy eats.

If you want to camp, but you can't get to the island because of transportation, a water taxi can shuttle you to your peaceful location.

"I would suggest going after October as there may be less bugs," said one camper on Tripadvisor.

You must sleep inside of a tent, and you are only allowed a maximum of three nights every two months.

There are 17 campsites to see, with picnic areas and a large fire ring for controlled fires only.

Beach Camping at Peanut Island

Price: $31.64/night for a single campsite, $63.28/night for an extended campsite

Address: West Palm Beach, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can set up camp right along the water and stay overnight at a peaceful vacation destination. The water is clear enough to see the sea life, enjoy some sunbathing, and even hit up the sandbar.

IN THIS ARTICLE
