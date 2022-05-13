ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

After earlier mistrial, Peoria man defends himself to acquittal at second murder trial

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

PEORIA – For Marvin Sanders, a second chance in front of a jury of his peers ended differently.

The Peoria man, who represented himself at a trial this week in Peoria County Circuit Court, was found not guilty by a jury in connection with a fatal shooting on Jan. 29, 2021, at a Peoria gas station.

Had Sanders been found guilty of first-degree murder, he could have faced up to life in prison. Jurors took about 3 1/2 hours on Thursday before returning the not guilty verdict.

It's the second time Sanders has gone to trial infor the death of Jevon Gilliam. In January, jurors deadlocked and a mistrial was declared .

The trial centered on whether jurors would believe Sanders' claim that he acted in self-defense: that he only shot Gilliam after he and two other men aggressively approached the defendant in the parking lot of the Peoria One Stop gas station that night.

More: Who was the aggressor in deadly shootout at Peoria gas station? Here's the case for both sides

The prosecution argued video surveillance footage from the gas station showed Sanders shot first. But he said no, that it was the other three who were the instigators.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: After earlier mistrial, Peoria man defends himself to acquittal at second murder trial

Marvin Sanders
