ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Thomas Edward Lusby

By submitted
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Edward Lusby was born on June 3, 1954 in Santa Cruz, CA and passed away on April 19, 2022 at Plumas District Hospital after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom moved to Quincy in 1994 at the age of 40 and he never left this...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Music on the Green in Greenville

Music on the Green this past Sunday in Greenville was a wonderful event…. well organized, with a delightful group of performers, and further complemented by lovely weather. It was a big step forward for Greenville. Many thanks to Jane Braxton-Little, Hank Aldrich, Plumas Arts, and everyone else involved with...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Vote for a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF

It is extremely important that Plumas County elects a CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF especially in these times!. As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, the sheriff must be a good, strong leader who anticipates and sees what is coming from the elitists, stands up against tyranny, and protects our God-given freedoms from those who would like to take them away. Every decision he makes for Plumas County must be guided by the Constitution of the United States.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Missing Quincy teen located

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Madison Tabor, 15, of Quincy has been located. On May 15, the sheriff’s office issued a news release to various outlets announcing that Madison went missing on Thursday May 12, around 5:30 p.m. from her home in Quincy, along with a description of what she was wearing. Later in the day, it was reported that she was found.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Hope the Sheriff focuses on the entire county

I have read many letters of support for Todd Johns from the residents of Indian Valley. The Dixie Fire undoubtedly has created a bond within all of its victims. Greenville and Indian Valley clearly suffered the most through this tragedy. While my deepest sympathy goes out to you all it was not the only place that was effected by the fires of Plumas County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
California State
City
Capitola, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Aptos, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Obituaries
City
Quincy, CA
City
Crescent Mills, CA
Plumas County News

Town hall meeting May 18 to discuss Claremont Fire resiliency

The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest will be holding a collaborative town hall meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library, located at 445 Jackson Street. Ranger District employees have been working on the Claremont Forest Resiliency Project which...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Portola High School celebrates Prom 2022

Portola High School students were able to come together for Prom 2022 on the evening of Saturday, May 7 at Grizzly Creek Ranch with the theme of “An Enchanted Evening.” Visual Arts and Yearbook instructor Elisabeth Henson gives a huge thank you to the amazing volunteers of the PHS Booster Club for all their hard work and putting on such a beautiful event for the students.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

QHS celebrates Prom 2022

Quincy High School’s 2022 Prom returned to the Plumas County Courthouse last night, May 14, after a two-year hiatus. The cool spring evening was the perfect setting for the “Enchanted Forest” themed prom, and families and well-wishers crowded around the steps of the courthouse awaiting their beloved student’s arrival in classic cars and trucks.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Driver of stolen vehicle sought

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are seeking the driver of this stolen vehicle that crashed into a vehicle parked on Bradley Street in Quincy this afternoon, May 16. The at-large suspect is described as a a Native American middle-aged male wearing a black T-shirt.
QUINCY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Plumas County News

PUSD reports new cases of COVID

Plumas Unified School District reported four new cases of COVID today, May 16: three associated with the C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School campus in Portola and one at the Quincy Elementary School Alder Street campus. This is the most number of cases reported in weeks by the school district.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

GHS Alumni release song and video

Greenville High School graduates from the 1980s have teamed up to aid the relief effort following last summer’s Dixie Fire. Nashville songwriter Alicia King and Rocklin, CA video producer Diane McAtee Utley, released the video for “Some Things a Fire Can’t Take” on May 6, 2022, in hopes of reigniting donations, which have slowed in recent months.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

School board to provide in-person/Zoom meeting option

While Zoom remains a viable option for the public to attend meetings, the school board has opted to resume in-person meetings for themselves and those members of the public who wish to attend face to face. During the May 11 meeting of the Plumas Unified School District governing board, members...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Football in Greenville – questions to consider

Students in Indian Valley want to play football this year, but there aren’t enough students at Greenville High School or Indian Valley Academy to field a team independently. What if the students could be combined? It seems like a simple request, but the undertaking would have impacts across the county.
GREENVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Don Pedro#Plumas District Hospital
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We support Froggatt for assessor

We had the pleasure of meeting Cindie Froggatt at two Meet & Greets we attended. We enjoyed getting to know her and found her to be very competent in her understanding of the job of assessor and very kind. She has been the acting assessor and has the endorsement of long-time, retired assessor, Charles Leonhardt, who hired her and worked with her for over 20 years.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Driver arrested for DUI in solo vehicle accident

The California Highway Patrol released a report this morning May 16, regarding a solo vehicle accident that resulted in a DUI arrest. According to the CHP, Quincy resident Tasha Miller, 28, was traveling northbound on Peppard Flat Road in a 2011 Honda CR-V, south of SR-70, at a stated speed of 40 mph at approximately 2:30 a.m. May 15.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

DA distributes first round of checks from the $17 million PG&E settlement

I am very grateful to see PG&E’s contributions being distributed to various groups throughout Plumas County. Starting May 10th, the first set of checks ($5.1 million dollars) was distributed. The second set of checks ($11.9 million dollars) should be delivered on July 12. I have very much been holding my breath to actually see Plumas County realize the benefits from the settlement of the criminal prosecution. I have received countless emails from survivors of other fires (Tubbs, Camp, etc) who, years later, have yet to see any significant relief. While I wish there was more funding available and some very worthy groups did not receive a contribution, I am steadfast in my belief each group receiving a contribution will play an integral role in Plumas County’s recovery.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your thoughtful response

Cassie Lavley, I want to thank you for your respectful response to my questions. It was very helpful. It is good that we are having an open dialog, as I think is beneficial for the community as well to see. What I am hearing you say, correct me if I...
QUINCY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Plumas County News

Quincy Fire District 2022-23 budget notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire. Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: Salaries and wages,. services and supplies, and fixed assets, for fiscal year 2022-23. The preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather Publishing conference room on 06/9/2022 at the hour of 8:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District. A interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Hendrickson Has the “Right Stuff”

While both candidates for County Assessor have worked in the department for the same number of years, my vote will go to Amy Hendrickson. Let me explain why. I was impressed with Amy’s responses to questions posed at the Quincy League of Women Voters’ forum earlier this month. She was forthright, knowledgeable, and communicated clearly. She projected leadership.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

You can turn your ballot in now

The June 7, 2022 Primary ballots can be returned immediately after you have voted it. You do not have to wait until June 7 to turn it in. Please follow all instructions in returning your voted ballot. You must sign the Ballot Return Envelope and provide your physical address – not a post office box – in order for your ballot to be processed.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Response to Kathy Wickman

I thank you for taking the time to listen to both Sheriff candidates on their radio interview. I wanted to try to clarify a few things for you. Many of the employees have indeed gone to their supervisors regarding personnel issues. We must follow a chain of command. Some of those issues were addressed however many concerns that have been brought to the current administration have fallen on deaf ears. An open door policy is only good if your ears are open as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy