Roanoke, VA

Gardens and grocery stores: Inflation making it harder to afford healthy foods in southwest Virginia

wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the U.S. inflation calculator, the prices...

www.wfxrtv.com

wfxrtv.com

Restaurants hammered by inflation

Central Virginia Law enforcement officers memorial …. SWVA Wildlife Center taking care of baby black bear. Envision Center to open at old Melrose Branch Library. Famous Anthony’s, hepatitis A outbreak victims team …. What does the job market look like for new Virginia …. Bedford Elementary extends virtual learning...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Iconic Roanoke restaurant will soon close

Roanoker Restaurant statement: Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years of serving the valley, The Roanoker will close at the end of May or the first of June. We tried to sell the business to someone who would keep the Roanoker food and customer...
ROANOKE, VA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Wildlife center in Roanoke rescues first bear cub

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke rescued its first black bear cub. The center says the cub was taken in after it was spotted in a tree with no mother for 36-hours. The cub was so small it had to be transported in a cat cage.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,740,753 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 16, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,565 from the 1,733,188 reported Friday. 372 people across Virginia were hospitalized as...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia rental assistance program to stop accepting applications Sunday

VIRGINIA - A program in Virginia meant to help those struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is coming to end Sunday night. The Virginia Rent Relief Program is closing its application portal to new or renewing applications at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, meaning renters in need of emergency rental assistance will need to get their application in before then.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Rural and agricultural store has formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A rural and agricultural store is having its formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday. ASM Ag Services, LLC has purchased two stores - one in Bristol and one in Marion. These stores were formally Southern States locations, but as of earlier this year, both are operating under the ASM Ag Services name.
BRISTOL, VA
charlottesville29.com

#24: Oyster Po’ Boy – The Whiskey Jar

I am just a po’ boy, though my story’s seldom told. His story is that The Whiskey Jar’s fried oysters were the favorite dish in Charlottesville of the restaurant owner’s late father, who was known to be unafraid to say what he thought. Others have called them the best fried oysters anywhere. And, they are the foundation of the area’s most crave-worthy po’ boy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

