Gardens and grocery stores: Inflation making it harder to afford healthy foods in southwest Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The company that operates a popular Mexican restaurant in Lynchburg has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 related to its failure to pay overtime to its employees, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. USDOL investigators found Jalisco Inc., which operates Lynchburg's La Carreta restaurant...
WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - For the second year in a row, Homestead Creamery has been voted the “Best Ice Cream Shop” in Southwest Virginia in Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of Virginia 2022 issue. It gives readers a guide to the best places to eat, shop, work, and...
Roanoker Restaurant statement: Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years of serving the valley, The Roanoker will close at the end of May or the first of June. We tried to sell the business to someone who would keep the Roanoker food and customer...
BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Before the California gold rush, Virginia was a major gold producer. And now that a company is prospecting for the precious metal again in central Virginia, a state task force is taking a closer look at the potential impact of gold mining in the Commonwealth. The...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After dozens of people who ate at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke were diagnosed with hepatitis A in 2021, the restaurant franchise is teaming up with those victims to get them the money they deserve. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts reported...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke rescued its first black bear cub. The center says the cub was taken in after it was spotted in a tree with no mother for 36-hours. The cub was so small it had to be transported in a cat cage.
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,740,753 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 16, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,565 from the 1,733,188 reported Friday. 372 people across Virginia were hospitalized as...
We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,740,753 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. Across Virginia, 82.1% of the population is vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.5% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated, according to VDH. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,750...
VIRGINIA - A program in Virginia meant to help those struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is coming to end Sunday night. The Virginia Rent Relief Program is closing its application portal to new or renewing applications at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, meaning renters in need of emergency rental assistance will need to get their application in before then.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three individuals were charged with hunting turkey over bait in the Northern Panhandle. Natural Resources Police Officers conducted two separate busts in Brooke County, West Virginia on opening morning. The investigations led to suspects found hunting in blinds using corn to draw in turkey.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A rural and agricultural store is having its formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday. ASM Ag Services, LLC has purchased two stores - one in Bristol and one in Marion. These stores were formally Southern States locations, but as of earlier this year, both are operating under the ASM Ag Services name.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “You gotta do what you gotta do to survive, the best way you know how,” said Daryl Dozar, who has been a truck driver for 15 years. Surviving. That’s what some truckers continue to do every day. “I’ve seen fuel prices when...
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (7News) — As a strong cell of storms moved through parts of Virginia, DC and Maryland Monday afternoon, some residents reported seeing egg-sized hail in the region. According to 7News' Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly, 3-inch hail was reported in Calvert County, Maryland to the National Weather Service.
I am just a po’ boy, though my story’s seldom told. His story is that The Whiskey Jar’s fried oysters were the favorite dish in Charlottesville of the restaurant owner’s late father, who was known to be unafraid to say what he thought. Others have called them the best fried oysters anywhere. And, they are the foundation of the area’s most crave-worthy po’ boy.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The groundbreaking ‘Loving v. Virginia’ court case around the interracial marriage of Mildred and Richard Loving is set to be the subject of a new opera. The Virginia Opera and Richmond Symphony announced that composer Damien Geter and librettist Jessica Murphy Moo will take...
