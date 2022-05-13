News | Erie County District Attorney’s Office

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County District Attorney's Office

By Adam Devine
 3 days ago
by Erie Co. District Attorney John Flynn LACKAWANNA, NY – Erie County District Attorney...

Buffalo man charged with threatening local businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 52-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with making a threat against a local business. Joseph S. Chowaniec of Buffalo was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on one count of Making a Terroristic Threat. Investigators say Chowaniec called a local pizzeria on Delaware Avenue...
Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting on suicide watch as state police confirm he made contact last year with "generalized threats"

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said during a news conference Sunday that the man arrested in the homicide of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.,, has been placed on suicide watch. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was placed on suicide watch because he made an apparent threat to kill himself after carrying out the attack at the Tops grocery store. Said Garcia: “Because of his actions yesterday taking the assault rifle and putting it under his chin, he’s on suicide watch. So he’s on direct observation by our deputies, video surveillance, and he’s in a unit separated from all other incarcerated individuals. His travels throughout the facility will be by himself, along with two deputies and a sergeant. He will be treated as everyone else is treated in the Erie County Holding Center, humanely and with respect and will receive correctional health and mental health help as needed.”
Broome County Man Charged with 1st-Degree Murder in Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting

A man from the Binghamton area has been arraigned on a charge of 1st-degree murder after he allegedly opened gunfire and struck 13 people, killing 10, at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday. During a news conference Saturday evening, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the arraignment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, who allegedly drove to Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue near Riley Street in the city shortly after 2:30 PM with the intent to commit a crime...
Lockport woman arrested for petit larceny

On May 6, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Catherine A. Hicks, 55 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On May 6, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Walmart Loss-prevention. Hicks took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Hicks was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
Gov. Hochul Promises New Gun Control Legislation Following Mass Shooting in Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul promised to advance new gun control legislation following Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. WBFO reports an 18-year-old White male allegedly killed 10 people and injured three others at the grocery store located on the city’s predominately Black East Side in an attack that authorities say was a hate crime.
Buffalo teenager who was arrested eight times in 52 days pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager, who was arrested eight times between New Year’s Eve and Feb. 21 after stealing multiple vehicles, pleaded guilty to several charges in Erie County Court on Friday. Kahill Reeves, 18, pleaded guilty to:. Two counts of reckless endangerment in the first...
Police investigate social media threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A threat posted on social media is being investigated by multiple police agencies in Western New York. Cheektowaga Police and Amherst Police say they are aware of the threat and are working with law enforcement partners to investigate the threat. Cheektowaga Police say they have increased...
Intoxicated driver arrested in Lockport

On May 12, 2022 at 12:52AM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Joe L. Crawford, 22 of Buffalo, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On May 12, 2022, Troopers stopped Crawford on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing Crawford, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Crawford was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Crawford recorded a .15% BAC.
Buffalo man facing felony charges following search warrant of his Black Rock home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo man has been charged after a search warrant allegedly discovered illegal guns and narcotics in his Black Rock home. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on D’Angelo L. Allen's home on Grote Street on Thursday. During the search investigators allegedly found five loaded, illegal guns and a quantity of narcotics, believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl. It's also alleged that investigators found drug packaging paraphernalia in Allen's home.
