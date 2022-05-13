ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Lawmakers Seek to Lower School Bus Driver Requirements to Fill Shortage

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
TRENTON, N.J. – A bill that would ease the requirements to be a school...

Jamie Taddei
3d ago

I'm a driver who quit my job last year not because I don't want to work but because the bus companies need to be changed not the laws the companies are terrible to their drivers

The 74

Bill Would Require More Drug Testing For Bus Drivers

As lawmakers debate whether police officers should be able to consume cannabis while off duty, two Republican say they plan to introduce a bill requiring all public and private school bus drivers be drug tested twice a year.  Under current federal law, school bus drivers are subject to annual random drug tests. School districts or […]
Governor Murphy announces American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant program

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy visited the Hackensack Fire Department MOnday to announce the new American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program, which will help local and regional fire departments provide first responders with proper protective, cleaning, and sanitization equipment. The Firefighter Grant Program will enable fire departments to...
New Jersey 101.5

Bigger tax relief likely amid ‘unprecedented’ NJ revenue surge

TRENTON – State tax collections are growing at an unprecedented rate, and a portion of the windfall appears likely to be used to provide more direct tax relief to residents. Revenue forecasts for the balance of the current year and the approaching 2023 budget were updated Monday. Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration says revenues over the two years will be $7.8 billion more than it expected in March – even more than the $6.9 billion increase anticipated by analysts for the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services.
N.J. lawmakers seek to curb cannabis use

As New Jersey nears the end of its first month of legal recreational marijuana sales, lawmakers have introduced a series of bills aimed at restricting what types of workers can use cannabis off the job. One measure (S2518), sponsored by Sen. Robert Singer (R-Ocean), would amend the state’s recreational marijuana...
News 12

Masks return in 2 New Jersey school districts

Masks returned in two school districts in New Jersey today. Masks are required at Metuchen schools and on buses. District officials say they will reevaluate the decision weekly. “Hopefully they’ll take it away next week,” says freshman Jayden Londono. “I’m OK with it,” says sophomore Savanna Rodriguez. “I...
New Jersey 101.5

CDC recommends universal masking for most of NJ

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending universal masking in nine New Jersey counties. COVID transmission rates are increasing in all 21 counties, but transmission levels have reached the CDC's highest tier in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Sussex counties. According...
105.7 The Hawk

NJ hospital safety grades are out: Could your hospital do better?

A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State. Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.
