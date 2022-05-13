Man Sitting in Car Shot and Killed in Burlington

Authorities in Camden County say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man in Camden over the weekend. According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, 19-year-old Mihkael Greene and 21-year-old Nysar Streater, 21, both of Camden, have been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Yahmir Catoe, also of Camden.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO