ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lawmakers Seek to End Murphy’s Pandemic Era MVC Policies Still Plaguing New Jersey Drivers

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EATONTOWN, NJ – Let’s face it, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 16

TomG
3d ago

The MCV is a joke anyhow. They force you to have 6 points of I.D. to get a license ( or renewal) and then after you get it, to upgrade to the Real I.D. one they want the same stuff, PLUS an appointment both of which make no sense.

Reply(6)
5
BigGee
3d ago

It’s a joke Eatontown motor vehicles inspection station is closed on Saturday and Sundays

Reply
4
Related
newjerseymonitor.com

N.J. lawmakers seek to curb cannabis use

As New Jersey nears the end of its first month of legal recreational marijuana sales, lawmakers have introduced a series of bills aimed at restricting what types of workers can use cannabis off the job. One measure (S2518), sponsored by Sen. Robert Singer (R-Ocean), would amend the state’s recreational marijuana...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Bigger tax relief likely amid ‘unprecedented’ NJ revenue surge

TRENTON – State tax collections are growing at an unprecedented rate, and a portion of the windfall appears likely to be used to provide more direct tax relief to residents. Revenue forecasts for the balance of the current year and the approaching 2023 budget were updated Monday. Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration says revenues over the two years will be $7.8 billion more than it expected in March – even more than the $6.9 billion increase anticipated by analysts for the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#Elderly People#Republicans#Democrats#Njmvc#Administration#Covid
New Jersey 101.5

CDC recommends universal masking for most of NJ

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending universal masking in nine New Jersey counties. COVID transmission rates are increasing in all 21 counties, but transmission levels have reached the CDC's highest tier in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Sussex counties. According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

NJ MVC could be forced to make things more convenient for drivers

TRENTON – Lawmakers want to force the Motor Vehicle Commission to end its policy of having some agencies available only for license transactions and others only for vehicle-related ones, a change its chief is reluctant to end because it’s more efficient for the state. Assemblyman Dan Benson, D-Mercer,...
wrnjradio.com

Governor Murphy announces American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant program

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy visited the Hackensack Fire Department MOnday to announce the new American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program, which will help local and regional fire departments provide first responders with proper protective, cleaning, and sanitization equipment. The Firefighter Grant Program will enable fire departments to...
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

N.J. bill would fine companies for small shipments in big boxes

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers are set to address the issue of small things coming in big packages. The Legislature's Environmental and Solid Waste committee will consider a bill Monday that would fine retailers if they use shipping boxes that are more than twice the size of the item being shipped. If passed, retailers -- including big companies, like Amazon and Target -- could be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense. Proponents call is a common sense law to reduce cardboard and other materials in the waste stream.
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy