Lawmakers Seek to End Murphy’s Pandemic Era MVC Policies Still Plaguing New Jersey Drivers
EATONTOWN, NJ – Let’s face it, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is a...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
EATONTOWN, NJ – Let’s face it, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is a...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
The MCV is a joke anyhow. They force you to have 6 points of I.D. to get a license ( or renewal) and then after you get it, to upgrade to the Real I.D. one they want the same stuff, PLUS an appointment both of which make no sense.
It’s a joke Eatontown motor vehicles inspection station is closed on Saturday and Sundays
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 16