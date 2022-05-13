New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Rockland County Murder

NEW YORK -- The gruesome death of a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl has been deemed a homicide by the medical examiner's office. Her mother Shemene Cato, 48, faces a host of charges, including murder, manslaughter, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.Neighbors CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to are extremely upset, and tell her they would often see the young girl and her sister at the window of their fourth floor apartment, and said the girls were very polite. But residents also tell Duddridge some of the Cato's behavior was alarming. Crime scene investigators carried evidence bags out of...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO