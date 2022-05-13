ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

CCBOE announces May teacher, staff member of the month

By Ty Watwood/CCBOE
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Here are the choices for May 2022:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAHiS_0fd8qDEV00
Dr. Shane Barnette/Cullman County School Superintendent, Leslie Arnold/AmFirst Teacher of the Month, Daniel Boggan/AmFirst Cullman Branch Manager, Beverly Cochran/AmFirst Membership Development Manager, Trina Walker/Fairview Middle School Principal (Photo courtesy of Cullman County Schools)

Teacher of the Month: Leslie Arnold, 7th Grade Science, Fairview Middle

“Mrs. Arnold has been a teacher at Fairview Middle for many years, has worn many hats in several different subject areas and has excelled in all,” said Trina Walker, Fairview Middle School principal. “The students are always excited to tell about the new activities going on in her room, and she does a great job keeping her classes engaged and interested at all times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S14z3_0fd8qDEV00
Dr. Shane Barnette/Cullman County School Superintendent, Annette Ponder/AmFirst Staff Member of the Month, Daniel Boggan/AmFirst Cullman Branch Manager, Beverly Cochran/AmFirst Membership Development Manager, Dr. Johnny Whaley/Vinemont Middle School Principal (Photo courtesy of Cullman County Schools)

Staff Member of the Month: Annette Ponder, Instructional Aide, Vinemont Middle

“I have known Mrs. Ponder for over 20 years, and during that time, I have observed her passion and zeal for students and their growth,” said Dr. Johnny Whaley, Vinemont Middle School principal. “When you speak about a person being a rock that you can count on, Annette Ponder is the first person that comes to mind.”

Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.

