ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Gay-shamrock, WV

Southern Spring 2022 graduation schedule announced

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVv79_0fd8oNYp00

MOUNT GAY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College has announced the event schedule for the upcoming commencement ceremony for the graduating class of Spring 2022.

The commencement will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in two separate ceremonies – one to be held at 10:00am and one to be held at 2:00pm.

These ceremonies will take place at the college’s Logan Campus at the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center, located at 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Mount Gay, WV 25637.

Graduates of Southern’s Arts & Sciences Division will partake in the 10:00am ceremony, and graduation candidates must arrive by 9:00am.

Associate degree programs in this division include University Transfer, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Board of Governors, Criminal Justice, and Early Childhood Development.

Certificate degree programs in this division include General Studies, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Development, and Paraprofessional Education.

Graduates of Southern’s Division of Allied Health and Nursing, and Division of Professional and Technical Studies, will partake in the 2:00pm ceremony, and these graduates must arrive by 1:00pm.

Associate degree programs in this division include Agriculture, Business Administration, Business Accounting, Electrical Engineering Technology, Industrial Technology, Health Care Professional, Medical Assisting, Information Technology, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, Occupational Development, Paramedic Science, Respiratory Care Technology, Technical Studies, Welding Technology, and Surgical Technology.

Certificate degree programs in this division include Medical Coding Specialist, Technical Studies, Medical Assisting, Information Technology, Allied Health Business and Leadership, Central Sterile Supply Technician, Agriculture, Behavioral Health, Electrical Engineering Technology, Electromechanical Instrumentation Technology, Health Care Technology, Medical Laboratory Assistant, and Industrial Technology.

Though seating is limited for the event, overflow seating will be provided, along with a livestream of each ceremony. Special accomodations can be made for any student or guest with a disability.

Diploma covers will be given out during the Commencement, while the diplomas themselves will be printed following verification of GPAs, final grades, and graduation requirements.

For more information on the upcoming Southern graduation ceremonies, visit the Southern WV Community & Technical College website here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Statewide 2022 Golden Horseshoe Winners Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito, NASA Officials Highlight NASA Partnership in West Virginia

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today joined National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, NASA Astronaut and West Virginia native David Morgan, and NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) leaders for visits in Fairmont W.Va. that highlighted the multiple areas of NASA involvement in West Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Millions announced for West Virginia Housing programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly $42 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be going to 20 housing authorities across the state to provide quality housing. The funding, $41,957,932 in total, will expand rental assistance, address substance use disorder and support other programs to help those...
HOMELESS
Metro News

Go Mart founder John Heater has died

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
GASSAWAY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Gay-shamrock, WV
Lootpress

WVMA Announces Champions of Industry

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association has recognized the winners of the 2021 WVMA Champions of Industry Awards. WVMA President Rebecca McPhail presented awards to retired colonel Joe Peal, deputy director of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Taskforce, and Sherrie Stone of the West Virginia National Guard during a ceremony May 11.
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Governor Justice Issues proclamation for National Water Safety Month

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced this week that he has signed off on a proclamation declaring May, 2022 National Water Safety Month in the state of West Virginia. The proclamation recognizes the vital role of swimming and aquatic-related activities as they pertain to physical and mental...
POLITICS
WVNS

Turnpike construction set to begin Monday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The final round of construction for the Beckley Widening Project is set to begin May 15, 2022. Paving will begin for an eight mile stretch beginning at mile marker 40. People on the roads will see lane closures Sundays through Thursdays for the next eight weeks. Executive Director for the West […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

LIEAP application deadline extended in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The deadline to apply for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says they will continue to take applications through May 27, 2022, or until the funds are exhausted. The LIEAP program is designed […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Arts Sciences Division#University Transfer#Criminal Justice#General Studies#Business Accounting
Lootpress

WV Legislature releases May Interim Schedule

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Legislature released the schedule Thursday for the May Interim Committee meeting, which will take place in Morgantown. The schedule spans the three day period from Sunday, May 22, 2022 to Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The recently released schedule lineup can be seen below in full,
MORGANTOWN, WV
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Disaster Relief assisting, training West Virginia DR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (KT) – Kentucky Disaster Relief teams have a twofold reason in their latest assignment. Not only are KYDR workers helping clean up from flooding in downtown Huntington last Friday but they are also training West Virginia Disaster Relief as it starts to rebuild its team. They couldn’t...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

First Lady Cathy Justice inducted into June Harless Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice was honored tonight during an induction ceremony for the June Harless Hall of Fame at Marshall University. Each year the June Harless Center recognizes people who have been identified as outstanding contributors to West Virginia’s educational system with special focus on the rural areas of the state.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Warns Consumers of Social Media Grant Scam

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors using social media platforms to promise government grants. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous calls related to bogus grants during the past few weeks. Consumers report being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More yellow counties on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Mostly green for the last few weeks, West Virginia’s County Alert System map is showing more yellow as the spread of COVID-19 continues to tick upward. Active cases across the state totaled 1,658, according to Friday’s update from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The tally was 1,496 Thursday.
WOWK 13 News

$147M granted for construction on WV highway

WELCH, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced millions more dollars to finish construction on the Coalfields Expressway project. The highway will eventually run from Beckley, West Virginia, to Slate, Virginia, on a route that will travel 105 miles. The portion funded today, May 13, is a five-mile stretch from Welch, in […]
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Joins Lawsuit Challenging EPA California Exemption

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a lawsuit along with his counterparts in 16 states challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s choice to allow California to exercise extraordinary authority under the Clean Air Act. The exemption would allow California to impose its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard member charged in Jan. 6 surge into U.S. Capitol

A member of the West Virginia National Guard has been charged in federal court for the surge into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 45, was charged last week in federal court with four federal charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDTV

Officials give COVID-19 update as cases rise in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 13, 2022, there are currently 1,658 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and total deaths remain at 6,893 attributed to COVID-19. During...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy