Southern Spring 2022 graduation schedule announced

MOUNT GAY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College has announced the event schedule for the upcoming commencement ceremony for the graduating class of Spring 2022.

The commencement will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in two separate ceremonies – one to be held at 10:00am and one to be held at 2:00pm.

These ceremonies will take place at the college’s Logan Campus at the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center, located at 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Mount Gay, WV 25637.

Graduates of Southern’s Arts & Sciences Division will partake in the 10:00am ceremony, and graduation candidates must arrive by 9:00am.

Associate degree programs in this division include University Transfer, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Board of Governors, Criminal Justice, and Early Childhood Development.

Certificate degree programs in this division include General Studies, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Development, and Paraprofessional Education.

Graduates of Southern’s Division of Allied Health and Nursing, and Division of Professional and Technical Studies, will partake in the 2:00pm ceremony, and these graduates must arrive by 1:00pm.

Associate degree programs in this division include Agriculture, Business Administration, Business Accounting, Electrical Engineering Technology, Industrial Technology, Health Care Professional, Medical Assisting, Information Technology, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, Occupational Development, Paramedic Science, Respiratory Care Technology, Technical Studies, Welding Technology, and Surgical Technology.

Certificate degree programs in this division include Medical Coding Specialist, Technical Studies, Medical Assisting, Information Technology, Allied Health Business and Leadership, Central Sterile Supply Technician, Agriculture, Behavioral Health, Electrical Engineering Technology, Electromechanical Instrumentation Technology, Health Care Technology, Medical Laboratory Assistant, and Industrial Technology.

Though seating is limited for the event, overflow seating will be provided, along with a livestream of each ceremony. Special accomodations can be made for any student or guest with a disability.

Diploma covers will be given out during the Commencement, while the diplomas themselves will be printed following verification of GPAs, final grades, and graduation requirements.

For more information on the upcoming Southern graduation ceremonies, visit the Southern WV Community & Technical College website here.