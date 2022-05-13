ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Didion, six employees charged in deadly Didion explosion

By Nick Viviani
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) -- A federal grand jury indicted five employees of Didion Milling Inc., including one of its vice-presidents, as well as the company itself, in connection with the explosion that killed five works and injured a dozen more people, the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced Friday morning....

