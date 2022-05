(Connersville, IN)--A Connersville man has now admitted to committing multiple rapes 16 years ago after recently obtained DNA and genetic evidence provided prosecutors with an inarguable case. Lloyd Ailes, who is now 58, has pleaded guilty in court to raping women in Connersville and Oxford in 2006. Last December, DNA and forensic genealogy connected Ailes to the investigations that had gone unsolved for 16 years. Ailes is now set to be sentenced at the end of next month.

