ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cannes: Neon Takes ‘Broker’ for North America Ahead of Festival Premiere

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3MHS_0fd8n24c00

Neon, the indie distributor that helped turn Bong Joon-Ho’s 2019 Palme d’Or winner Parasite into an Oscar-winning blockbuster, has scooped up North American rights to Broker , the first Korean-language film from Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Neon announced the deal on Friday, ahead of Broker ‘s world premiere in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Neon picked up the film from CJ Entertainment, who also handled world sales on Parasite .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Broker marks Kore-eda’s return to Cannes following 2018’s Shoplifters , which won the Palme d’Or for best film.

Produced by Zip Cinema, Broker features Parasite star Song Kang Ho and Gang Dong-won as “brokers of goodwill,” people who connect unwanted babies with new parents on the black market. But the pair are surprised when, on one road trip bringing a new baby to meet prospective parents, the child’s birth mother (Lee Ji Eun) unexpectedly shows up to join them. Bae Doona ( The Host , Cloud Atlas ) also stars.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman, evp of acquisitions and production, negotiated the North American deal for Broker with Namyoung Kim on behalf of CJ Entertainment.

Neon also has Cannes competition title Crimes of the Future , David Cronenberg’s hotly anticipated new sci-fi drama, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, and the experimental David Bowie film Moonage Daydream from director Brett Morgen, which is screening out of competition.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Hacks,’ ‘Good Mourning’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Hacks, Good Mourning, Candy, Angelyne and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT Brunch More from The Hollywood ReporterMachine Gun Kelly on How Megan Fox Inspired Directorial Debut 'Good Mourning'Steven Moffat Talks 'The Time Traveler's Wife,' 'Doctor Who,' 'Sherlock''Time Traveler's Wife' Stars Rose Leslie, Theo James on Show's Lesson to "Not Worry About the Future and the Past" On Saturday, Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT media company hosted its inaugural HARTBEAT brunch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Machine Gun Kelly on How Megan Fox Inspired Directorial Debut ‘Good Mourning’

After several acting roles in the last few years, rocker Machine Gun Kelly — also known by his real name, Colson Baker — has gone fully Hollywood, co-writing, co-directing and starring in new stoner comedy Good Mourning. The idea for the film, which he created alongside friend and musician Mod Sun, “came from a gnarly spiral,” Machine Gun Kelly told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere Thursday. He was in the early stages of dating now-fiancee Megan Fox, who co-stars in the film, when he misinterpreted a text from her right before she was headed overseas to work...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
David Bowie
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Bae Doona
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Brett Morgen
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
BET

2022 Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis To Receive Women In Motion Award

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis will be recognized at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival by receiving the Women In Motion Award. François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kerin, Pierre Lescure, President of the Cannes Film Festival and Thierry Frémaux, Executive Director of Cannes, will present the award to Davis at the Women In Motion dinner in Cannes on Sunday (May 22), according to an official press release.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Brokers#Neon#North American#Korean#Japanese#Cj Entertainment#The Salk Institute Cannes#Zip Cinema#Evp
Variety

Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘On The Count of Three’: Independent to Launch Sales at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Independent Entertainment will launch international sales at the Cannes Film Market on Jerrod Carmichael’s Sundance winner “On the Count of Three.” The film is the directorial debut of comedian, actor and filmmaker Carmichael and he also stars alongside Christopher Abbott (“Possessor”), Tiffany Haddish (“The Card Counter”), JB Smoove (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”). It follows two best friends Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Abbott), on the last day of their lives. The film is written by Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch and producers are David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Tom Werner, Jake...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Honors ‘Tremors’ Co-Star Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon on Friday afternoon honored his Tremors co-star, Fred Ward. It was revealed earlier in the day that Ward had died Sunday. He was 79. “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred,” Bacon said on Twitter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeacock Sets Premiere Date for Kevin Bacon's 'They/Them' Slasher PicWarren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Jack Ryan’ To End With Season 4, Spinoff Headlined By Michael Peña Eyed By Amazon

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring and executive produced by John Krasinski, has an end date in sight, I hear. Season 4 of the Prime Video action series, which is currently filming, will be its last, sources tell Deadline. But that may not be the end of the franchise, produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount TV Studios and Skydance TV. I hear a potential spinoff series headlined by Michael Peña as another character from Clancy’s Jack Ryan literary universe, Ding Chavez, is in development. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond Jack Ryan‘s end and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fred Ward, Actor in ‘Remo Williams,’ ‘Henry & June’ and ‘Tremors,’ Dies at 79

Fred Ward, the erstwhile lumberjack known for playing no-nonsense men of action in such films as Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Tremors and The Right Stuff, has died. He was 79. Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann announced. No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family’s wishes.More from The Hollywood ReporterBruce MacVittie, 'American Buffalo,' 'Law and Order' Actor, Dies at 65Phillip M. Goldfarb, Emmy-Winning Producer on 'L.A. Law,' Dies at 82'Rust' Producers Appeal New Mexico Safety Agency's Penalty The San Diego native brought an authentic strength and gruff manner to his work. Part Cherokee, he tapped into his heritage as a union activist and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

MK2 Films Bows Sales on New Movies From Justine Triet, Maya Dreifuss at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films, which is presenting six movies at the Cannes Film Festival, will be attending the market with a pair of hot new titles, French director Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” and Israeli helmer Maya Dreifuss’s “Highway 65.” “Anatomy of a Fall” stars Sandra Hüller, the critically acclaimed German actor of “Toni Erdmann,” as an enigmatic German novelist who is arrested after the mysterious death of her husband at their chalet in the French Alps. The court case examines every aspect of the relationship she had with her husband, while her visually impaired...
MOVIES
AFP

75th Cannes film fest ready to party as Covid rules end

The last touches were being laid in Cannes on Monday for the 75th anniversary edition of the world's leading film festival, promising a return to its full glitz.  - Hollywood returns - The easing of pandemic restrictions also means Hollywood will be back in full force at Cannes. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in Apple TV+’s ‘The Essex Serpent’: TV Review

A young widow investigates reports of a mythical beast in a small seaside village in this adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel, set in late 19th-century England. Like the possibly mythical creature of its title, The Essex Serpent is something of a slippery beast. It winds through ideas and genres, twisting and turning in ways that can be difficult to predict, and wriggles free of tidy categorizations or explanations. It’s a story about a sea creature, sort of, but it’s primarily a story about faith and progress and love and maybe half a dozen other things. But if the journey it takes can seem occasionally odd and even frustrating, it’s one guided by a steady heart toward an ultimately worthwhile destination.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things 4’ and JanSport Team on Upside Down-Ready Backpacks and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Stranger Things fans can go back to school like it’s 1986 with the Netflix series’ new JanSport collaboration. Ahead of season four’s premiere, the accessories brand is debuting a retro bag collection inspired by Hawkins High’s heroes (and their enemies).More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Teases "Lots of Answers" in Season 4The Best Fun Father's Day Gifts for Every Kind of DadHigh School Basketball Star Mookie Cook to Play Young LeBron James in Drama 'Shooting...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Spacey Thriller ‘Peter Five Eight’ Bound for Cannes

Kevin Spacey’s attempted return to movies after sexual assault and misconduct allegations derailed his career in 2017 has led to his latest gig, Peter Five Eight, now heading to the market in Cannes J.D. Beaufils, president of sales at VMI International, tells The Hollywood Reporter the mystery thriller is completed, stars Spacey in a leading role and will screen in the Cannes market. Peter Five Eight is financed by Mad Honey and LTD Films and is a co-production of Ascent Films and Forever Safe.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Neon Takes 'Broker' for North America Ahead of Festival PremiereCannes: 'Triangle of Sadness'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Date Set for March 2023 Ceremony and Other Key Events

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday. As always, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories around the world.More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Hot Chili Peppers Drop Out of Billboard Music Awards Performers LineupMTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leads With Seven NominationsHow the Pandemic Shaped the 2022 Tony Nominations Landscape The Oscars haven’t been held this early since 2020, when the 92nd ceremony took place on...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Images of a Nordic Drama’: Film Review | Hot Docs 2022

Stories of outsider artists are usually wrapped in a certain romantic glow: the solitary pursuit, the single-minded vision, the obscurity and indifference to fashion. Sometimes the artist never sought recognition; sometimes they did and were met with a cold shoulder, casting that romantic glow in the shadow of rejection. For Aksel Waldemar Johannessen, who died in 1922 at age 42, apparently having succumbed to alcoholism, life in the shadows was the very subject of his work. He painted the proletariat, the people of the streets, the prostitutes and the dipsomaniacs, and he often made himself a subject, with brutal, unfiltered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Chanel Opens Seasonal Boutique in Saint-Tropez With Poolside Shopping

Chanel has a new (temporary) home in Saint-Tropez. The French Maison opened a seasonal boutique in the seaside town, tailor-made for well-heeled tourists and shoppers in need of a Chanel fix for days on the beach, nights on the town or a quick trip up the steps of the Palais during the Cannes Film Festival.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Tim Roth to Play Terrorist With Amnesia in 'Come Together' Alongside Hiam Abbass (Exclusive)Cannes: Inside Amavia Collection's Villa Gaia, Newest Luxury Villa on French Riviera'The Fifth Element': How Luc Besson's Space Opera Conquered Cannes 25 Years Ago The Chanel pop-up, a staple in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy