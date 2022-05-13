ATHENS, W.Va. – CU Fresh Start, a new summer program at Concord University, is offering incoming freshmen a jump start on the academic year and their college experience.

Eligible students will participate in a three-week program to allow them to get a jumpstart on their college education and become comfortable on Concord’s campus. The program will run weekdays July 11-29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Participating students will earn a UNIV 100 credit ($339 value); receive a $100 campus bookstore voucher; and, have the opportunity to test out of required English or math supplemental courses.

“This is the first year Concord is offering the CU Fresh Start program to incoming students, and we’re excited to see our students get a head start on their time at CU!” stated Dr. Sheila Womack, Director of Student Success.

“The program is free for eligible students,” Dr. Womack said. “The curriculum promises to be both fun and educational. Coming to college from high school is a big change, and this program aims to make that transition manageable and set students up to have a great first fall term.”

Students who are interested in participating are encouraged to fill out this interest form, and a member of CU’s team will contact them. The deadline to commit to CU Fresh Start is June 13, 2022.

For additional information visit the CU Fresh Start page or contact Dr. Sheila Womack at swomack@concord.edu or 304-384-6298.

The post New summer program for freshman introduced at CU appeared first on The Hinton News .