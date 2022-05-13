ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New summer program for freshman introduced at CU

By Concord University
 3 days ago

ATHENS, W.Va. – CU Fresh Start, a new summer program at Concord University, is offering incoming freshmen a jump start on the academic year and their college experience.

Eligible students will participate in a three-week program to allow them to get a jumpstart on their college education and become comfortable on Concord’s campus. The program will run weekdays July 11-29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Participating students will earn a UNIV 100 credit ($339 value); receive a $100 campus bookstore voucher; and, have the opportunity to test out of required English or math supplemental courses.

“This is the first year Concord is offering the CU Fresh Start program to incoming students, and we’re excited to see our students get a head start on their time at CU!” stated Dr. Sheila Womack, Director of Student Success.

“The program is free for eligible students,” Dr. Womack said. “The curriculum promises to be both fun and educational. Coming to college from high school is a big change, and this program aims to make that transition manageable and set students up to have a great first fall term.”

Students who are interested in participating are encouraged to fill out this interest form, and a member of CU’s team will contact them. The deadline to commit to CU Fresh Start is June 13, 2022.

For additional information visit the CU Fresh Start page or contact Dr. Sheila Womack at swomack@concord.edu or 304-384-6298.

The post New summer program for freshman introduced at CU appeared first on The Hinton News .

Hinton News

Concord University provides community service through VITA

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University students and faculty offered free tax return preparation to qualifying individuals again this year through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. VITA is sponsored by the IRS and is provided free of charge to individuals generally making $58,000 or less annually. Students received training using IRS materials and took […] The post Concord University provides community service through VITA appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
WOWK 13 News

$147M granted for construction on WV highway

WELCH, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced millions more dollars to finish construction on the Coalfields Expressway project. The highway will eventually run from Beckley, West Virginia, to Slate, Virginia, on a route that will travel 105 miles. The portion funded today, May 13, is a five-mile stretch from Welch, in […]
WELCH, WV
Hinton, WV
