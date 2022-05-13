ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace Center for Excellence picks Crump as executive director

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Aerospace Center for Excellence has named Eric Crump as its executive director starting June 1.

Crump opened the Polk State College Aerospace program in 2012, the center said in a news release. Since its inception, he has served as its director and has grown the program from one degree with nine students to four degrees with almost 300 students. Crump helped Polk State become the first public college in Florida to offer a bachelor of science degree in aerospace sciences, the release said.

Crump previously served as aviation content manager and chief instructor for Gleim Publications, as chief ground instructor for Middle Tennessee State University and as a corporate pilot. He is a long-time teacher, flight instructor, curriculum designer and business developer, the release said.

The center operates an aerospace STEM facility on the Sun ‘n Fun campus at Lakeland Linder International Airport that includes the Central Florida Aerospace Academy, a Polk County public high school career academy, and Florida Air Museum.

“Over the last 10 years, as the former airport director of Lakeland Linder International Airport, I've had the opportunity to watch Eric build the aerospace program at Polk State College into the robust aerospace educational institution it is today,” said Gene Conrad, President and CEO of Sun ‘n Fun and ACE. “Eric is a dynamic, passionate aviation professional and educator and we are extremely fortunate to have him join our ACE team.”

