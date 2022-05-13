ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

26-year-old Southern California cold case murder solved due to anonymous letter tip

By Natalia Gurevich
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Santa Ana Police Department recently solved a 26-year-old cold case murder due to an anonymous tip-off in a letter, according to reporting by SFGATE .

Christopher Hervey was murdered on Jan. 4, 1996, after sustaining several stab wounds. He was found in his apartment in Santa Ana at the 2200 block of N. Broadway Street.

When police arrived on the scene at around 3 a.m., neighbors reported that they'd heard people fighting in the apartment, according to the outlet.

Hervey's girlfriend at the time, Jade Benning, besides telling police that a Black man had broken into the apartment and committed the crime, gave vague information, the outlet reported.

Now, more than two decades later, Benning has been arrested for the murder.

In the years after the crime, police were unable to find any leads. The case remained unsolved . Benning moved on with her life, eventually settling in Austin, Texas, the outlet reported.

That is, until a couple of years ago, when a letter was sent to the police asserting Benning’s involvement, causing authorities to look at the case again with fresh eyes, according to the outlet.

And there was suitable new evidence to prompt Benning's arrest in Texas , said the outlet.

She was taken into custody last week and is being held in Travis County Jail awaiting extradition, the outlet reported.

The Santa Ana Police Department did not respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment at the time of publication.

San Francisco, CA
