Ossining Deli Owner Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Employee

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJ0yu_0fd8lmT500
Villarina's Market Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester deli owner has been found guilty of the sex abuse of an employee in 2021.

Patrick Patierno, age 54, of Yorktown, was found guilty on Monday, May 9 following a two-week trial in which the jury found the Ossining deli owner sexually abused the employee, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, around 9:30 a.m., Patierno entered the home of the victim, who was one of his employees. Once inside, he restrained the victim and forcibly subjected her to sexual contact, the DA's Office said.

The Ossining Police Department arrested Patierno the next day following an investigation.

Patierno, who is the owner of Villarina's Market, was found guilty of sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

He faces a sentence range of a minimum of 10 years of sex offender probation to a maximum of seven years in state prison.

Patierno will also be required to register as a sex offender.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

