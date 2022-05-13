ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan DNR: Bird flu confirmed in 3 baby red foxes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Avian influenza has been confirmed in three baby red foxes in separate southeastern Michigan counties.

The kits in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties were confirmed Wednesday to have died from the HPAI virus, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

They are the first confirmation by the state of the virus in wild mammals. The fox kits were collected from dens between April 1-14.

The viruses “may occasionally transmit from birds to mammals, as occurred in these cases, and there may be additional detections in other mammals during this outbreak, but they likely will be isolated cases,” said Megan Moriarty, Michigan DNR wildlife veterinarian. “At this point, it is unclear how the fox kits became infected, but it’s possible that they were exposed by consuming infected birds, such as waterfowl.”

A baby fox in Minnesota also recently tested positive for the bird flu. It died, as did two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada, who tested positive for the avian flu last week.

Avian influenza is highly pathogenic and affects birds throughout North America. It has been detected in backyard flocks and commercial poultry facilities, and in wild birds in more than 30 states, according to the DNR.

Farms have euthanized millions of birds.

On Tuesday, Michigan officials announced a temporary ban on all poultry and waterfowl exhibitions amid the avian flu outbreak. The ban was expected to last until Michigan goes 30 days without a case of the avian flu. In 2015, avian flu prompted a similar ban on Michigan poultry shows.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
State
Minnesota State
City
Lapeer, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Lapeer, MI
Lifestyle
City
Macomb Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Ap#Hpai#Dnr
The Associated Press

Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Anyone who protests in front of a private residence in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday. The legislation makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is aimed at intentionally harassing or disturbing someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

UNITY, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England. Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site. Further regulatory approvals are needed.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

North Carolina community mourns lynching victims

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — About 100 people attended a service to honor the memories of five people who were lynched in Chatham County, North Carolina, more than a century ago. The News & Observer reports that the service held Saturday was organized by local NAACP branches with support from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. The group encourages researchers around the country to gather and share information about lynchings that happened in their communities.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

State to take over social services in North Carolina county

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina agency is assuming control temporarily of a portion of a county department of social services after an investigation revealed a systemic lack of adequate training, supervision and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and...
The Associated Press

Tennessee State gets $1.9M agriculture grant from USDA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University won a $1.9 million grant for its College of Agriculture to lead a group of historically Black schools in research around sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, the college announced on Monday. The 1890 Center of Excellence grant comes from the U.S. Department...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:. 1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:42.19. (1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 42.19) Estimated jackpot: $85,000. ¶...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

898K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy