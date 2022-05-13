ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Updates given on Ellwood Area School District renovations

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY – Updates have been given on some of the projects that are taking place in the Ellwood City Area School District, as part of a district-wide bond issuance.

Work on Helling Stadium is expected to finish in October of this year.

The work will include the installation of a new AstroTurf field and a synthetic track, work for the maintenance garage, fieldhouse, and concession stands, and new paving, electrical work and fencing.

On Thursday, the board approved additional payments for more paving work and for graphics on the field.

There will be new concrete placed near the visitors' concession stand, near the bleachers, and in front of the home concession stand.

District Superintendent Wesley Shipley said there could be a savings of up to $100,000, for the new milling work.

Field design

The school board agreed to the design of the new AstroTurf field for Helling Stadium.

The middle of the field will have a blue “EC” with white outlines, along with a white circle around the EC to be used for soccer.

If the costs aren’t too high, the plan for the end zones would be to have them blue with the words “Ellwood City” in white on one end, and the word “Wolverines” on the side of the stadium near the baseball fields.

However, if the costs for the graphics are too high, the board agreed to leave the endzones plain blue.

Shipley said he hopes, once the renovations are complete, the stadium will be able to host outside graduation ceremonies for the senior classes moving forward.

Stipulations needed for new track?

School board Vice President Gary Rozanski, during the board’s May 5 work session, said he wanted to quell a rumor going around that the track would be closed to the public once it is finished. He said that would not be the case.

In the work session, board member Jennifer Tomon said, once finished, she would want to see rules, oversight and security cameras for the track, as she said on the old track, there were residents who walked their dogs that didn’t pick up their feces and children riding their bikes onto the track and into the field.

Shipley said he would see to it that the gate to the track would be locked during certain hours.

Other discussion on fields

During the discussion regarding Helling Stadium, in the work session, Tomon said she would like to see the district trainer’s room be moved from its current location, which is in the boys’ locker room, as she said there are female athletes who use the trainer during the year.

It was noted that female athletes, in the meantime, can enter from the practice room side in order to go directly into the trainer room and avoid the locker room.

In addition, the school board decided to hold off on replacing the lighting for Helling Stadium, as Shipley noted the proposed pricing would be too much for the district to pay.

Rozanski, who chairs the board’s building and grounds committee, said he believes the district can get two to three more years out of the existing lights.

Future timetable for remaining work

In a press release, Shipley commented further on why the district is replacing the track surface and installing turf at Helling Stadium.

“The track surface was lifting and was no longer safe, and the addition of turf to the football field will allow us to expand the use of the field to so much more than just football,” he said. “We are excited to get this project started.”

Rozanski said for the four school buildings, mechanical improvements, such as new boilers, electrical and plumbing upgrades, new lighting and windows as well as improved heating and cooling were needed.

Work has already begun for North Side Primary and Hartman Intermediate.

“We were faced with correcting years of deferred maintenance on our buildings,” Rozanski said. "So, we worked with HHSDR Architects to develop a plan to meet the needs throughout the district.”

Work for Hartman Intermediate School should begin June 6 and end around Aug. 3.

The work includes new HVAC upgrades, as well as renovations to the school’s multi-purpose room, main office room, and nurse’s room, as well as minor roof work.

The board will soon review plans for a comprehensive addition and renovation of Perry Lower Intermediate School, which will include the addition of new classroom space to house expanded special education programs, as well as a complete renovation of the existing structure.

The project for Perry is expected to begin during the 2022-23 school year, and will be completed over three phases, lasting into the next year.

The final project will be for Lincoln Junior-Senior High School, where a lot of the work will be done above ceilings and behind walls, as well as an extensive overhaul of the building’s mechanical systems.

“Our goal is to improve the learning environment for our students and make sure our buildings are warm, safe and dry,” said board President Jean Biehls. “These projects will set the district up to have more efficient buildings, to catch up on much-needed improvements, and to have the best possible learning environment for our students.”

Money to complete these projects was secured through two separate bond issues totaling approximately $25 million.

Capitol campaign for ballfieldsto be researched

The school board agreed to hire Mercer County-based HHSDR Architects & Engineers to perform an architectural and engineering feasibility study at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

Shipley said the study will determine what would need to be done to renovate the baseball/softball fields and parking area, as well as the best ways to generate funding during the campaign through donations.

He said the project for the fields would be done in phases, and would start after the ongoing projects to all four school buildings and Helling Stadium, that were all part of a district-wide bond issuance.

Rozanski added, in the meantime, the backstop on the baseball field will be repainted.

Statue work progressing well

Shipley said work is coming along regarding the Little Sister of Lady Liberty statue on the Lincoln High School property.

Lincoln High School teacher David Gaibis and his students are volunteering to renovate the statue, as they have already rebuilt the base and cleaned the top part.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

