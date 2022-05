WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car near Douglas and Wabash Saturday night. Around 10:30 p.m. last night, Off-Duty officers found an unresponsive 18-year-old at the QuikTrip on Douglas and Washington. Officers learned that he was driving down Douglas when a black truck struck his vehicle. The man in the truck fled the scene and continued driving down Douglas toward the QuikTrip.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO