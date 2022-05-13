ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Barbourville Middle School 8th Grade Class visits WYMT

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT had a group of...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brayden Simpson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Brayden Simpson. Braydon is a senior at Harlan County High School and has a 3.9 GPA. Brayden is a member of both the Beta Club and National Honor Society. He is also a member of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America Cooking Program.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two Johnson Central High School students receive Hagan Scholarship

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hagan Scholarship allows students from rural areas to go to the college of their choice, with the chance to graduate debt free. Zoe Castle and Brooklynne Arms, seniors at Johnson Central High School, found out they were receiving the scholarship in February. “I found...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry Central’s Crystiana Couch signs with UPike Softball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First baseman Crystiana Couch will continue her softball career with the UPike Bears. ”It seemed like a family, everyone seems like so friendly and the campus is really small so I think it makes me feel like I’m at home,” said Couch about the program at UPike. “It’s really special, my dad played baseball and he didn’t get to go because he went straight to work and I’m really excited.”
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, a Wolfe County boys’ basketball player will play at the next level. Wilgus Tolson made it official with Alice Lloyd on Monday afternoon, signing his letter of intent to play for the Eagles. “I’m just looking forward to the program...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP to close Knox County road for accident reconstruction

BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane of highway in Knox County will be closed Tuesday morning as officials reconstruct a deadly crash from early Sunday morning. Officials with Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25E near Bimble in Knox County from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. They will be working to reconstruct an accident that occurred early Sunday morning, killing two people.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Service above self’: KSP Post 9 honors fallen troopers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kentucky State Police Post 9 kicked off National Police Week Monday with a traveling convoy to memorialize fallen troopers across the Big Sandy region. Three troopers in the Post 9 area were recognized Monday: Trooper Jerome S. Clifton, 30, was shot in the line of duty Oct. 1, 1980, and is now buried in Floyd County. Trooper Johnny Adkins died after being injured while attempting to arrest a suspect in Martin County Nov. 19, 1995 and is now buried in Inez. Trooper Jonathan Leonard, 28, died in a crash Dec. 19, 2006 and is now buried in the Huddy community of Pike County.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend. It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea. According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Boyle County’s Tommy Ziesmer commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tight end Tommy Ziesmer will keep his talents in the bluegrass state. The Boyle County product, ranked the 4th best in the state for the class of 2023, appeared in all 15 games on the Rebels’ road to a state championship. He had 61 total and 27 solo tackles in addition to a team-high 10 sacks.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police Post 9 to honor fallen troopers on Monday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville will honor fallen troopers on Monday, May 16, in recognition of National Police Officers Memorial Week. Officials will do a wreath presentation at the burial site of each trooper. In 1980, 30-year-old Trooper Jerome S. Clifton...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear announces ARC Grant for Breaks Interstate Park

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear announced Monday afternoon that Breaks Interstate Park will receive a $358,035 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the Ratliff Hole Area Renovation Project. “Breaks Interstate Park is a natural wonder, and this investment shows Kentucky’s commitment to the success of our Appalachian...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Berea College to build a second hydropower plant in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Berea College is partnering with Appalachian Hydro Associates to build a second hydropower plant in Lee County. The new plant will be at Lock and Dam 14 near Heidelberg. Lock 14 was originally built and used for traveling, but it was abandoned in the mid-1990s.
LEE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Morgan Co. man raises money for tornado relief, years after losing own home in storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a combination of craft beer and Kentucky musicians, but the well spent Sunday evening actually has a much larger purpose. “The goal has just been to say, ‘Hey, we have you all on our minds. And it’s not just going to be a one or two month thing, we’re here for you long term,’” said President of the Appalachian Pioneer Program, Austin Shuck.
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New optometry clinic celebrates grand opening in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 14, at 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville. Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the center also celebrated with free hot dogs for the community as well as inflatables for the kids. Dr. J. Turner Altman,...
PIKEVILLE, KY

