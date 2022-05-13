Barbourville Middle School 8th Grade Class visits WYMT

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kentucky State Police Post 9 kicked off National Police Week Monday with a traveling convoy to memorialize fallen troopers across the Big Sandy region. Three troopers in the Post 9 area were recognized Monday: Trooper Jerome S. Clifton, 30, was shot in the line of duty Oct. 1, 1980, and is now buried in Floyd County. Trooper Johnny Adkins died after being injured while attempting to arrest a suspect in Martin County Nov. 19, 1995 and is now buried in Inez. Trooper Jonathan Leonard, 28, died in a crash Dec. 19, 2006 and is now buried in the Huddy community of Pike County.
Comments / 0