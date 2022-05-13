ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Liberty Chapel to hold BBQ

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The annual chicken & pulled pork BBQ will be held from 4...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Happy Daz hosts weekly ‘Cool Car Cruise In’

LIMA — Happy Daz will play host to its “Cool Car Cruise In” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 28 at Happy Daz Restaurant, 802 S. Cable Rd., Lima. Free admission. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display. There will also...
LIMA, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin Drive-In Theater to celebrate grand re-opening

Tiffin, Ohio — The newly renovated Tiffin Drive-In Theater will celebrate its Grand Re-Opening Weekend over the Memorial Day holiday weekend of Friday, May 27th through Sunday, May 29th. The theater opened its 2022 season on April 8 after a year-and-a-half of major design, construction, and expansion to the...
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Learn about the Mooney Museum during Facebook Live event

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “The Art and Architecture of the Mooney Museum” as a Facebook Live event beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Auglaize County Historical Society, 206 Main St., Wapakoneta. What is now known as the Daniel Mooney...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Take a spring stroll through Allen County Farm Park

BATH TOWNSHIP — Enjoy a spring stroll through the park from 9 to 10:30 a.m Saturday, May 21 at the Allen County Farm Park, 1582 Slabtown Road, Lima. The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks District will head to the back woods for a 1.25-mile easy-to-moderate trail to enjoy wildflowers and songbirds and to highlight how this park fits into the 50-year history of the park district.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Lima, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Society
Lima News

Compassionate Friends support group to meet

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a support group for the family after a child dies, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Union Chapel Missionary Church, 4869 Ada Road, Lima. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month. Bring a...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Kids can get outdoors, explore a pond

LIMA — Families can celebrate the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s 50th anniversary this year with “Pond Exploration” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at McLean Teddy Bear Park, 2004 N. Dixie Highway, Lima. Dress to be outdoors. This month, we will be...
LIMA, OH
TiffinOhio.net

New York-style deli to open in Downtown Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Dave & Amber Spridgeon, owners of the Renaissance of Tiffin, Jolly’s Drive-In, the Renaissance on Wheels, and the Pink Lady, announced Monday that they are adding a fifth endeavor to their repertoire with the Frost Parkway Deli this summer. The Spridgeons will be hiring eight...
TIFFIN, OH
Lima News

Learn archery May 25 at parks district program

SPENCERVILLE — The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks District will offer a one-hour beginning archery program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Evans Archery Range at Kendrick Woods, 1376 N. St. Marys Road, Spencerville. Participants ages 9 through adult...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Bbq
Sidney Daily News

May Days Street Festival

Setting-up a “Tubs of Fun” ride are, left to right, Tanner Felver, of Celina, Dan Egbert, of St. Marys and Caleb Ericson, of Lima. The three spent the day, Thursday, May 12, putting up a fun house, Mighty Truck, jumbo slide and four inflatables in preparation for the second annual May Days Street Festival. Kids who buy an armband can skate at Rolling Hills Skate for 4 hours, bowl two games at Bel-Mar Lanes eat free K&J’s Ice Cream, and go on the rides until close. There will also be six food trailers and three carnival games. The festival will run from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15.
CELINA, OH
Lima News

‘Symphony Storytimes’ scheduled for trip to Findlay

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s popular “Symphony Storytime” program will travel to Findlay and perform at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the Findlay-Hancock Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay. Featuring performances by musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra, this program will focus on the...
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

Nurses honored in Gomer event

GOMER — Both St. Rita’s and Lima Memorial graduates were represented in Sunday’s meeting of the Welsh Society of Northwest Ohio in the Fellowship Hall of Gomer Congregational Church in Gomer. The tea party, which is an annual event, was built this year around the theme of celebrating the profession of nursing.
Lima News

Kendrick will be missed

Hardin County lost a great sports editor. Theo and Cam lost a great father. Kendrick Jesionowsk, who covered sports for the Kenton Times for more than two decades, died in an accident May 7 and it is a life taken too soon from a man who had so much to offer.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lima News

Allen County Museum to host Ohio presidents exhibit

LIMA — The Allen County Museum has received $50,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities for its upcoming Ohio presidents exhibit, set to debut June 25. The exhibit chronicles the lesser-known histories of former U.S. Presidents William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding, an 80-year history of Ohio presidents.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

‘Click It or Ticket’ awareness event set for Wednesday

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Safe Communities, in partnership with the Lima Police Department, will conduct a “Click It or Ticket” awareness event from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The date and time were chosen to coincide with the larger Click It or Ticket campaigns being carried out throughout the state of Ohio to focus on safe seat belt practices and speed concerning young drivers and school drop-offs.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Primrose Lima named ‘distinguished community’ by parent co.

LIMA — Primrose of Lima was one of 10 distinguished communities selected by parent company Primrose Retirement Community for its annual award. President BJ Schaefbauer said in a press release that the award “is a reflection of exceptional communities led by teams who worked together to overcome the challenges of the past year while keeping resident satisfaction at the core of what they do.”
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Elwer to lead 172nd Allen County Fair

LIMA — Starting just two weeks ago, Monday, May 2, 21-year-old Troy Elwer is now the new Promotions and Operations Manager of the Allen County Fair. Elwer is a 2022 graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus having earned a bachelor’s degree in agriscience education, with a minor in production agriculture and agribusiness. In addition to his fair management role, Elwer is employed on his family’s 200-acre corn and soybean farm in Delphos. It’s a three-generation operation, Elwer explained, with his grandfather, his father, and himself. And all three of them also hold full-time jobs.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Police calls

North Pierce Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. North Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

YMCA preps coaches for summer Robb Park games

LIMA — The Lima YMCA will host a baseball coaches meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 25 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. Practice begins week of May 29. Games in Robb Park begin Monday, June 6th. Coaches pitch to be held on Mondays and Wednesdays and T-ball on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy