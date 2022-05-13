FROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpa

I need to acknowledge a large error in judgment I made in a recent column. That was a column about the term “food insecurity,” where I also questioned the reasonableness of an estimate of the number of people at risk of that condition in our community.

My basic problem was probably laziness. I did not think hard enough about the meaning of the term. For a person in the business of words, that’s a pretty major failure. I regret that.

The term that was used during my growing-up years and early adulthood was “hunger.” I accepted what that was intended to mean (in the way that social-service providers used it), that people didn’t have enough food, or were at risk of intermittently not having enough food. It wasn’t ever a really great term, since “hunger” in the simplest sense means something else. When a term is supposed to mean something but is generally understood to mean something else, that’s a real problem.

But that’s the way it was. There was even a local jingle crafted for KMAN ads for the Flint Hills Breadbasket — “because no one should go hungry.” I can still hear the melody in my head.

Anyway the term evolved over the years — without me really noticing, I guess — to “food insecurity.” Also not a great term. But, after some thoughtful conversations with Karla Hagemeister, the new head of the Breadbasket, I’ve come to believe it’s actually more precise than “hunger.” As a word guy, it’s important to salute that. It means, as we have reported in the news columns of this newspaper many times in recent years, a lack of consistent access to quality food. It certainly implies, as did “hunger,” that a person suffering from it doesn’t have enough money to pay for that access. To me, that’s basically the root.

Advocates or academics have fuzzed it up by talking about the distance a person lives from a grocery store, and some other factors that are unnecessarily confusing. We need to set that stuff aside for the moment and focus on the core definition.

It gets even more complex when they talk about a link between food insecurity and obesity, which would be in essence the opposite of “hunger.” But it does make some sense — the cheapest, most easily obtainable food is often canned, processed junk that would tend to make you fat. Mac-n-cheese is a helluva lot cheaper than arugula and kale with balsamic vinaigrette and extra virgin olive oil.

You can lack consistent access to quality food without being at risk of starvation. You can worry about feeding your kids because the money is tight at the end of the month, and you can buy crap because that’s all you can afford, and you can skip lunch yourself so the kids can have a PB&J, then scarf down a bag of peanut M&Ms you get from a vending machine. Those are issues of food insecurity.

I don’t know how many people are in that position in our community. But the local school district says 38 percent of its students come from households that qualify as low-income — that is, they qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.

So, when a consultant estimated that 21,000 people here may be “food insecure,” I need to acknowledge that it’s possible. My earlier column, in which I said that was impossible to imagine, was based on a lazy interpretation of the term, and I wish I could take it back.

Can’t do that, though, so this is my next best effort.

I need to thank a few folks for walking through these issues without yelling or calling me names, particularly Ms. Hagemeister. She and Ryan Likes gave me a tour of the Breadbasket, and she walked me through the intellectual underbrush, finding a path to understanding. I appreciate it, and I appreciate the opportunity to learn. That is the point of the opinion page of the paper, after all, is to promote an exchange of views in the hopes of better understanding.