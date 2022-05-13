ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MHS boys' golf win Junction City invite

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
Manhattan High’s Jonathan Wefald takes a swing on hole 9 at the Manhattan Country Club during an invitational on Aprill 11. The Indians won the Junction City Invitational on Thursday, beating out Washburn Rural by eight strokes. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High golf walked away with its third first place finish of the season on Thursday, squeezing past second place Washburn Rural by eight strokes at the Junction City Invitational at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.

The Indians finished the day with a team score of 326.

Sophomore Miles Braxmeyer led Manhattan with a fifth-place finish, shooting a 79.

Senior Grant Snowden finished sixth after shooting an 81, senior Jonathan Wefald finished tied for seventh with an 82, sophomore Owen Kandt finished tied for ninth with an 84, freshman Tate Reid finished tied for 13th with an 86 and senior Trey Sauder finished tied for 23rd with a 91.

Washburn Rural senior Giles Frederickson took first with a 74.

Manhattan will return to Junction City on Monday for the regional tournament. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m.

