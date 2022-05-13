ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Wildcats enter districts as top seed

By Russell Korando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter piling up 22 wins and winning the Suburban Conference Yellow pool, the Eureka baseball team was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Class 6 District 1 tournament. The Wildcats (22-6-1) played Lafayette (14-12) on May 3 and 4 to decide the Yellow pool title and jockeyed for district seeding...

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, Farmington

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, of Farmington died May 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Simms was a member of New Beginnings Worship Centre where he served on the board. He was a softball and baseball umpire for MSHSAA for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge Post 2583 in Desloge and Missouri Professional Land Surveyors Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling with his wife on their Split Happens bowling team and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of Eva Jane (Harrington) Simms and the late Ronald Eugene Simms.
FARMINGTON, MO
David L. Seiferd, 75, Hillsboro

David L. Seiferd, 75, of Hillsboro died May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mr. Seiferd was a U.S. Army veteran and a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VWF post in Cedar Hill. Born July 20, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lucille (Szydlowski) and Lester Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years: Pamela Seiferd.
HILLSBORO, MO
John George Hollmann Jr., 69, Pacific

John George Hollmann Jr., 69, of Pacific died May 12, 2022, in Pacific. Mr. Hollmann was born April 14, 1953, in St. Louis, the son of the late Doris (James) and John George Hollmann Sr. He is survived by two children: Lisa (Randy) Pryor and Amanda (Bryan) Schnable; four grandchildren:...
PACIFIC, MO
Lance E VanVelkinburgh, 74, Imperial

Lance E VanVelkinburgh, 74, of Imperial died May 11, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. VanVelkinburgh was retired. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Born March 9, 1948, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Marie and Harold VanVelkinburgh. He is survived by his...
IMPERIAL, MO
Eureka, MO
Sports
Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, Cedar Hill

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, of Cedar Hill died May 12, 2022, at St. Andrews of Francis Place in Eureka. Mrs. Godwin was a 1941 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She attended Park College and graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a longtime educator, teaching kindergarten and first grade at schools in in Valley Park, Antonio, Dittmer and House Springs. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff, where she was an ordained elder, choir member, leader of the Presbyterian women’s groups and teacher of kindergarten classes. For many years, she opened the church by 7 a.m., praying at each pew, the pulpit, the choir loft, and each room, making sure all the lights were on and making coffee ready for fellowship hour before going to Sunday School. She was a longtime volunteer at Lucy Lee Hospital (now PBRMC). She moved to Cedar Hill in 2016 to live with her daughters. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, she was the sixth of seven children of the late Lynn Thomas and Columbia Marting Metz Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Orville “Torchy” Godwin, whom she married Nov. 26, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff.
CEDAR HILL, MO
Ann M. Walshauser, 94, De Soto

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Walshauser was a homemaker. Born July 25, 1927, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Nellie “Dolly” (Lawrence) and Anthony Simonic Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walshauser.
DE SOTO, MO
Roland Eugene Bins, 79, Crystal City

Roland Eugene Bins, 79, of Crystal City died May 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bins was a retired parts man for Boemler Chevrolet in Arnold. He was a member of the Piedmont Eagles Club and the First Baptist Church of Festus-Crystal City and enjoyed boats, fishing and hunting. Born March 8, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Opal Luella (King) and Fred William Bins.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Car problems lead to injuries to woman at Jarvis Road and Hwy. Z

A Hillsboro woman was hurt after a mechanical problem caused her car off the side of Jarvis Road on Saturday (May 14). The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jade Hicks, 20, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry east on Jarvis Road at Hwy. Z in the Hillsboro area at 10:30 p.m. when the Camry had a mechanical problem. Hicks was unable to stop the car and it went off the east side of Hwy. Z.
HILLSBORO, MO
Lane closures continue on Hwy. 21 at Lowry Lane for road improvement project

Work day lane closures continue on Hwy. 21 at Lowry Lane in Hillsboro while crews install a two-way, left-turn lane and replace a guardrail along an approximately 3,000-foot stretch south of Hwy. B. The closures are on both northbound and southbound lanes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, MoDOT spokeswoman Charlene Goston said.
HILLSBORO, MO
Arch McGougan, 96, De Soto

Arch McGougan, 96, of De Soto died May 11, 2022, at Stonebridge the Villas in De Soto. Mr. McGougan retired from Southwestern Bell. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Shekinah Masonic Lodge 256 in Crystal City. Born Feb. 2, 1926, in Steel, he was the son of the late Arch and Blanche V. (Brown) McGougan.
DE SOTO, MO
John Henry Harrington Jr., 78, Imperial

John Henry Harrington Jr., 78, of Imperial died May 8, 2022, in Fenton. Born June 7, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Bernice (Ford) and John Henry Harrington Sr. He is survived by his wife: Pauline (Brutcher) Harrington; his four children: Johnny Louis (Lorraine) Harrington,...
IMPERIAL, MO
Three hurt in crash at Hwy. A and Hwy. Z

Three people, including a 7-year-old girl, were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning (May 15) at Hwy. A and Hwy. Z east of Hillsboro. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Samuel Pounds, 31, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia west on Hwy. A at 10:40 a.m. when he was attempting to turn left onto Plass Road and turned into the path of an eastbound 2022 Jeep Cherokee driven by Heather Mulvaney, 40 of De Soto. The front of the Jeep hit the right front of the Acadia.
HILLSBORO, MO
Life Story: Mary ‘Beth’ Mahn, 67, Hillsboro

Those who knew Beth Mahn best characterized her as “the ultimate public servant.”. She was elected to nine consecutive terms as Jefferson County collector. “I got elected after she did and worked directly with her for many years,” former County Assessor Randy Holman said. “She was always early, stayed late, was very well-organized and on time with billing. She was a great example of what leadership is.”
HILLSBORO, MO
Missouri legislators note achievements, dysfunction after session

(The Center Square) – As leaders of both parties in the Missouri House and Senate reviewed the 2022 legislative session, they praised achievements and criticized dysfunction. “Taxpayers want to see results,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters on Friday after the session ended. “I think that is...
MISSOURI STATE
Citing new map, Ashland's Walsh drops out of GOP primary

State Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, is dropping out of the Republican primary for the newly drawn 4th Congressional District, in essence because she believes she can no longer win. The reconfiguration, which is on its way to the governor's desk to be signed, divides Boone County, placing the northern half...
ASHLAND, MO
Egan Edward Hammon, 18, Jefferson County

Egan Edward Hammon, 18, of Jefferson County died May 11, 2022. He had attended Hillsboro High School and was on track to graduate this month. He loved skateboarding, and during his young life, he played football. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he will be remembered for his big heart and positive outlook. Born Sept. 10, 2003, in St. Louis, he was the son of Ed Hammon of Jefferson County and Tamara Friedrich of Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Three 'factions' now comprise Missouri's Senate landscape

(The Center Square) – As Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, reviewed how his party will achieve future legislative goals, he identified a change in the landscape. "It's not hard to see for anybody who looks at the Senate," Rizzo said to reporters on Thursday at the end...
MISSOURI STATE
Mary Louise Pashia, 74, De Soto

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Pashia was a homemaker. Born June 1, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Umphenour) Huskey. She is survived by one child: Melody Grice of De Soto; and two grandchildren.
DE SOTO, MO
Work begins on additions at Antonia, Meramec Heights schools

Antonia and Meramec Heights elementary schools will look very different in early 2023. Preliminary work is under way at both schools, paving the way for an addition to be built at each building. On Monday, May 9, district officials said more noticeable construction work is expected to begin within the...
ANTONIA, MO

