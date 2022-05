The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, May 10 indicates an expansion of extreme drought in our area and worsening conditions across the western two-thirds of the state in spite of the rainfall. The problem is the intensity of the drought. And keep in mind the spotty nature of the rainfall and how incredibly dry we are. It will take a lot to recharge the soil profile and the above normal temperatures aren’t helping. The six to ten-day outlook (May 18 to 22) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (May 20 to 26) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and near normal to slightly below normal precipitation. Most have enough moisture to have corn start and to help flowering wheat but the long-range forecast isn’t helping.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO