Pittsburgh, PA

OpenStreetsPGH takes over Downtown and South Side 5/29/22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark on a car-free journey through Market Square, the Armstrong Tunnel, and the 10th St Bridge 🚴🏙️🚶. Take a classic Pittsburgh experience – cross a river, travel from a bridge into a tunnel – but remove the headache of rush hour traffic congestion and try it on foot or by bike!...

Pittsburgh's top concerts: May 16-22

Maple House Festival. Sat., May 21. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Hartwood Acres Park. 4000 Middle Rd, Allison Park. $59. maplehousefest.com. There’s a new festival making a home in Pittsburgh, and along with music and the arts, this one focuses on “superior food offerings,” including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The bluesy and country rock-leaning lineup features headliners Black Pumas and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, alongside Lake Street Dive, GhostHounds, Ella King, Adia Victoria, and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Pittsburgh is located on the Allegheny Plateau in western Pennsylvania, near the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers, which forms the Ohio River. Pittsburgh, once a gritty industrial city, is no longer the soot-encrusted coal and steel town of the past. Pittsburgh's coffee culture, like the city itself, is undergoing a resurgence. Specialty shops providing carefully picked, handcrafted brews are springing up all over town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh to host pop-up movie events throughout the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events will be showing several films throughout the summer months with "Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park."Free movies will be shown at special pop-up events during the month of June at a variety of parks located throughout Pittsburgh.During July and August, films will be screened at Highland Park, Riverview Park, Flagstaff Hill at Schenley Park, Schenley Plaza, Brookline Memorial Park, Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville, Grandview Park in Mt. Washington, McBride Park in Lincoln Place, and the West End-Elliott Overlook Park.The 2022 schedule will include films such as "Encanto," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "American Underdog," "No Time to Die," "Singin' in the Rain," as well as other modern and classic movies.The full schedule can be found on the City of Pittsburgh's website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville man designs 'Monopoly'-themed road rally course

They won’t see Park Place or Boardwalk, but drivers in a May 21 Monopoly-themed road rally through Westmoreland County may pass over some old Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. “The course will head out on a winding route to the Bells Mills covered bridge in (Sewickley and South Huntingdon),” said Bruce Gezon of Murrysville.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee’s Organizing Model Has Upended Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee was cruising to victory in a high-profile Pittsburgh-area congressional primary to be held next Tuesday, in the open-seat 12th District replacing longtime Rep. Mike Doyle. That was before big-money groups like AIPAC spent over $2 million against her, with dubious ads painting the progressive candidate as a Trump supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mayor Gainey releases vision for walking, biking and taking transit

Addressing car dependency is front and center in Mayor’s Transition Team Report. On Thursday, May 12, Mayor Ed Gainey announced the findings of his transition teams that creates a roadmap for how his administration will approach the pressing issues of the day. BikePGH Executive Director Scott Bricker was asked to sit on the new Mayor’s Infrastructure and Environment (I&E) transition team committee, one of four focus groups.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene for fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
CARNEGIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: May 13-15

We’ve made it to the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. The eighth annual Pittonkatonk Mayday Brass BBQ & Potluck music festival is from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Vietnam Veteran’s Pavilion in Schenley Park. It’s a full day of music from local, national, and international performers from Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, and beyond. It began as a branch of the “Honk festivals” welcoming mobile marching bands from across the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wings Over Pittsburgh slated for East Liberty grand opening

EAST LIBERTY, Pa, — Wings Over, a chicken wing chain restaurant with one location so far on Pittsburgh’s South Side, is ready to open its second location in the region. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty is holding its grand opening on Monday, May 16, at 11 a.m. The new location is at 5923 Baum Blvd., an 1,800-square-foot space that was once the site of a Sola Salon Studio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Hills Stars ready to shine at Bethel Park parade

The Stars will be on parade. During Bethel Park’s annual Memorial Day extravaganza, keep an eye out for a group of folks who are making their large-scale public debut after a couple of months of practice. Emily Columbus serves as instructor for the South Hills Stars Color Guard, a...
wtae.com

Impact Day: Rain hits Pittsburgh area on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Monday is an Impact Day in Pittsburgh due to forecasted rain and storms in the area in the morning hours. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologist Ashley Dougherty said there is an isolated risk for storms to turn severe with damaging wind gusts and the possibility of hail. Low visibility was reported around 7:45 a.m. in downtown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Historical Homewood site to get boost from Boston-based nonprofit

The effort to restore and preserve the National Opera House, a historic landmark located in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, is receiving a helping hand from Castle of Our Skins, a Boston-based nonprofit dedicated to amplifying and uplifting Black artistry. Ashleigh Gordon, artistic and executive director and co-founder of Castle of...

