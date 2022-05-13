ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Zoo ending search for missing wallaby joey

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ks6N_0fd8jGUN00

The Detroit Zoo announced Friday morning it is ending the search for a missing wallaby joey that disappeared on Sunday.

"We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas," the zoo said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."

Last Friday, the zoo announced the arrival joey, believed to be around 5 or 6 months old. Officials say it was just starting to leave the pouch of its mother, 4-year-old red-necked wallaby Sprocket, for seconds at a time.

The team said one potential scenario was that an owl or a hawk was able to pick the joey up. Scott Carter, the zoo's chief life sciences officer, said another theory is that it was able to escape.

The joey was only the size of a small rabbit.

"We take solace in knowing that the mother wallaby, 4-year-old Sprocket, appears to be healthy and doing well. Animal care staff continues to provide her — and every animal at the Zoo — with the highest level of care," the zoo said.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified woman’s body found in trunk of burning car in Detroit

DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found Sunday in the trunk of a car that was burning on Detroit’s east side. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, a silver Ford Fusion was on fire on Lakepointe Street, near Warren Avenue and Alter Road, according to Detroit police. A woman’s body was found in the trunk of the car. She was deceased but her body was not burned, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Detroit woman missing after leaving home

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Tamika Carroll was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) on the 19400 block of Riopelle in Detroit. Officials say that she left her residence and did not return home. Police said she...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

10-year-old dead, 3 teens injured following a fiery crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

10-year-old dead, 3 teens injured following a fiery crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On early Saturday morning, a 10-year-old died while three teens suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident on Detroit’s east side. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just after midnight on East Canfield Street, between Chene Street and St. Aubin Street [...]
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Red Necked Wallaby#Animal Care#The Detroit Zoo#Sprocket
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: May 16, 2022: Gunman in Buffalo planned to go to one more location to keep shooting, police say

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Police say the white gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store Saturday planned to go to at least one more location to shoot Black people. Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the suspect planned to “drive down Jefferson Avenue and continue doing the same thing.” Gendron traveled about 3 hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to target Black shoppers. In a 180-page document posted online, the 18-year-old said he wanted to terrorize non-white, non-Christian people in order to get them to leave the country. The shooting was the deadliest in a weekend where shootings also occurred at a California church and a flea market in Texas.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Saginaw man repeatedly drove car into state police forensic lab, stole laptop

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw man was arrested after repeatedly ramming a car into a forensic laboratory and stealing a laptop inside over the weekend. Michigan State Police say the individual was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he deliberately drove a car into a pole barn, a parked trailer, and a dumpster.
SAGINAW, MI
miheadlines.com

Detroit Police need help to Identify Suspects in Photos

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding a double non-fatal shooting. On Friday, May 13th, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., in the area of Cadillac Square and Randolph, two groups of males exchanged words, then fired shots at each other. Two victims (a 17-year woman and a 22rd-year-old man), who happen to be walking by at the time of the incident were struck.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man finds loaded gun in car rented at Detroit airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - To say that Tay's road trip from Detroit to Chicago got off to a terrible start would be an understatement. But he's definitely looking back and wondering how exactly he could have such terrible luck of having a blown tire as he got on the highway only to then have a car with a loaded gun left in it.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MSP sued by Flint family after they say troopers raided the wrong house

FLINT, MI – In April 2021, troopers with the Michigan State Police allegedly burst into a Flint home without knocking or announcing themselves. With their guns drawn, they allegedly pulled a family member from a shower, entered the bedrooms of children and forced the Black family to sit in their living room without explaining why they were in their home.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Suspect arrested in deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One suspect is in custody after the victim of a shooting in Flint died at a local hospital. Police said the shooting happened on Saturday, May 14 in the 1400 block of Brabyn Avenue. Officers were sent to a local hospital for a 45-year-old man who arrived with a gunshot wound.
FLINT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy