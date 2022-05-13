ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J. Prince Calls Out Wack 100 For Undermining Free Larry Hoover Efforts, Allegedly

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMvKY_0fd8j2DS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117rdU_0fd8j2DS00

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram

Wack 100 continues to get under Hip-Hop’s skin. His newest critic is J. Prince who claims he is thwarting his attempts to free Larry Hoover.

As per Complex the Rap-A-Lot Records mogul is taking issues with one of Rap’s most polarizing figures. On Monday, May 9 he called out the record executive turned social media star for taking action that he perceives to be harmful to the ongoing efforts to get Larry Hoover out of jail. “It’s no secret that I, along with the Hoover family, lawyers, and friends are fighting hard for Larry Hoover freedom,” J. Prince said in an audio clip that accompanied the Instagram post. “Meanwhile, this dude Wack and Karen Chapman, have taken the position to work against the Hoover family by trying to monetize off his name and withhold footage that could contribute to his freedom.”

He went on to point to a Clubhouse chat where Wack denied stealing from the Hoover family. “If it’s one thing this Wack dude is telling the truth about is that I don’t f*** with him,” Prince added. “When I was in L.A. talking to this lyin’ ass n***a, never once did he take the position that he was partners in the theft of the Hoover family’s like he’s doing in that rehearsed conversation with them clowns.”

James went on to add further detail to the messy situation. “Now, what he is not telling the truth about is why. So, listen up, there’s a woman by the name of Karen Chapman that was entrusted by the Hoover family to interview Larry Hoover with the understanding of bringing the interview back to the family.” The tea didn’t stop there. “She decided to run off with the interview and a fake fraud contract claiming Larry Hoover signed all his rights away for nothing,” he continued. “Larry Hoover is far from being a dummy, so for Wack and Karen to be taking a position on disrespecting the Hoover family by attempting to sell Larry Hoover’s likeness without the family’s permission is a mistake — for whomever [is] considering buying it.”

He closed his message by referencing Wack’s recent dealings with 6ix9ine; essentially labeling him an opportunist. “A n***a that will kiss a rat in the mouth, for any amount of money, is capable of anything… Don’t follow this clown.” You can see the post in question below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect)

Photo: @jprincerespect

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
James
Person
Karen Chapman
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap#Instagram#Clubhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy