Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Rotary Club recognizes Give to Give

By Louise Carroll
 3 days ago
NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. – Recently, the Rotary Club of Ellwood City honored Grady Smith and Hayden Slade, the creators of Games To Give, at a dinner at the Connonquenessing Country Club.

As part of the celebration of 100 years of service in the Ellwood City area, the Rotary Club is honoring local men and women who have exhibited the qualities that emphasize the Rotary motto of 'Service Above Self.'

Rotary Club President Doug Slade presented the award and a monetary donation to Games to Give.

In presenting the award to the pair, Slade said it was a significant moment for him not only because it is his son and his friend, but because Rotary honors and encourages young people.

Rotary believes in developing the next generation of leaders. Their programs help younger leaders build leadership skills, expand education, and learn the value of service.

Smith and Slade are lifelong friends who love playing board games. When they were in eighth grade, they co-founded Games to Give because they wanted to do something to make a difference in the world.

Since 2018, through the generosity of people and small game companies, their nonprofit organization has given nearly 1,600 games.

"We have requested games from companies that manufacture games. We get donations from the small game companies, but nothing from the big companies," Smith said.

In 2021, they received their 501(c)3 determination from the IRS, which will allow them to apply for grant money to reach more people with the gift of games.

"Games bring families together and allow them to have positive social interaction, and they can be educational, especially for young children who are learning to count, spell, and take turns," Slade said. 'We want to share the love of board games with everyone."

Games to Give is their way of giving back to the community. They have delivered board games to area children in need, cancer patients, the Woman's Shelter, and other organizations.

Donations were also made to the Yellow Ribbon Girls for deployed troops because games provide a break from the stress of being away from home and in harm's way.

Slade and Smith, juniors at Lincoln High School, are dedicated to changing the world, one board game at a time.

Both young men have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Rotary Club of Ellwood City supports youth by giving scholarships, supporting programs for young people including the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), the leadership development program for young people who want to learn new skills, build their confidence, and have fun. Each year Rotary sponsors a student from Lincoln and Riverside High Schools to attend the RYLA event.

