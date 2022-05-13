How to get tickets for the Cleveland Browns 2022 season

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The games are set. The Cleveland Browns full schedule for 2022 was released Thursday night.

Single-game tickets went on sale as soon as the schedule was announced, but they may be hard to come by.

Tickets for all 2022 games will be limited, according to information on the Browns website.

Season tickets at FirstEnergy Stadium are sold out.

The Browns are encouraging people to join the waitlist for future season tickets.

The waitlist gives people who sign up exclusive access to single-game tickets in the future, reserving a spot in line for season tickets as they become available.

Deposits start at $100 per seat and will be applied toward an eventual season ticket purchase.

The Browns announced in February that season ticket prices would be going up, averaging $55 per game.

That’s a $5 increase from last year.

At that time the Browns said they had a waitlist of more than 7,500 people for the 2022 season.

Your best bet for getting tickets is the verified resale tickets through Ticketmaster.

The lowest resale price currently for the home opener when the Browns host the New York Jets is around $100.

When the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football the following week, the lowest resale prices start at around $120.

Here is the Browns’ full schedule:

Preseason

Week 1 – Aug. 12 (Fri) – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.

Week 2 – Aug. 21 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m.

Week 3 – Aug. 27 (Sat) – Chicago Bears – 7 p.m.

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD

*Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change.

Of course, it is going to be the Browns’ first season with Deshaun Watson in the starting quarterback position.

According to a staff writer with the Cleveland Browns , this schedule could allow the team to get off to their best start since 1993 – the last time the Browns started 2-0 on the season.

The first regular-season game has the Browns playing in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers, followed by Week 2 at home against the Jets.

The Panthers and the Jets were 9-25 combined on the season in 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.