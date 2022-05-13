ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Eric Longenhagen Chat: 5/13/22

By Eric Longenhagen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Longenhagen is from Catasauqua, PA and currently lives in Tempe, AZ....

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What would a college voucher program mean for students in Pennsylvania?

“Heated budget battles” were raging in Harrisburg last year when state Rep. Eric Nelson stopped by the Hempfield Home Depot. Unexpectedly, he ran into a young man whom he coached in youth football. As Nelson and the former player chatted, the man explained he worked at the home improvement store to pay for his training at Triangle Tech.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ace Frehley Takes Care Of Business In Glenside

It’s not everyday a rock legend plays an intimate show, but that is exactly what happened Friday 13, 2022, at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, The former lead guitar player for KISS certainly took care of business. This show was long awaited. Ace Frehley has not been playing shows in this area due to COVID. However, he is back and did not miss a beat.
GLENSIDE, PA
Newswatch 16

Brooks Mine reopens at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Brooks Mine at Nay Aug Park has reopened. A group called the underground miners is in charge of the rehabilitation. Brooks Mine was never a commercial operation, but large coal deposits do exist inside. The 150-foot-long mine was built as a model in 1902 by...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Soppressata contest held in Lackawanna County

CHILDS, Pa. — It was a tough competition in Lackawanna County. The Meredith Hose Company held their Soppressata Contest for the 26th time. Twenty-five people submitted their cured meats for judging by Mindi Ramsey and the Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew. More than 100 other people joined them to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley Beer Week celebrating 10 years with week full of fun, food and, of course, beer

Lehigh Valley Beer Week is returning this year for a pretty special milestone: a decade of beer weeks. The 10th LVBW kicks off Saturday, May 14, and runs through May 21, encapsulating two weekends full of beer, fun, food, music, fellowship and more beer. Forty-seven local breweries, restaurants and other beer-centric establishments are participating in the beer week, with some hosting events, some giving tours and all celebrating what makes the Lehigh Valley beer scene special.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings in our area

Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. The name is in honor of the 47th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel from the Old Testament. The couple serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the cafe, which has an atmosphere of rustic and artistic ambience.
ECONOMY
mocoshow.com

Grotto Pizza Founder/Co-Owner, Joe Paglianite, Has Passed Away

Joe Paglianite, one of the founders and co-owners of Grotto Pizza, has passed away, according to a post on the Grotto Pizza Facebook page. “Joe Pags” created Joe’s Pizza, the restaurant that later became Grotto’z Pizza, at Harveys Lake Pennsylvania over 70 years ago. The Grotto Pizza chain itself originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 1960, and has since expanded across the state of Delaware and into Maryland and Pennsylvania, even opening a Columbia location in 2016. Below you’ll see the full social media post announcing his Joe Paglianite’s passing.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
sanatogapost.com

Five New Troopers Assigned to Local Counties’ Barracks

HARRISBURG PA – Of 103 cadets who graduated Friday (May 13, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, five are headed to assignments within western Montgomery and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Two new troopers, Anthony Rodriguez and Melissa M. Zukowski, will be stationed...
CHESTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Beneath The Skin Tattoo Draws Crowd with ‘Flash’ Offer

POTTSTOWN PA – Long before “Beneath The Skin Tattoo” opened Friday (May 13, 2022) at 12:30 p.m., a line of people formed (above and at right) outside the studio at the Nagle Center, 25D Moser Rd., determined to wait patiently until staff members unlocked the front door and announced they were ready. Then one by one, with completed consent forms in hand, hopeful customers filed inside to claim their offer of the day.
POTTSTOWN, PA
deltanews.tv

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
berkscountyliving.com

Treat Those Tastebuds at the Stonersville Hotel

Like so many charming Pennsylvania hotels that make Berks County a special destination for dining out, the Stonersville Hotel maintains reverence for its long history and country location, but it wows anew with a recent renovation and a passionate farm-to-table mission to demonstrate how locally sourced, fresh ingredients can truly become gourmet territory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA

