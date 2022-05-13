Eric Longenhagen Chat: 5/13/22

Joe Paglianite, one of the founders and co-owners of Grotto Pizza, has passed away, according to a post on the Grotto Pizza Facebook page. “Joe Pags” created Joe’s Pizza, the restaurant that later became Grotto’z Pizza, at Harveys Lake Pennsylvania over 70 years ago. The Grotto Pizza chain itself originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 1960, and has since expanded across the state of Delaware and into Maryland and Pennsylvania, even opening a Columbia location in 2016. Below you’ll see the full social media post announcing his Joe Paglianite’s passing.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO