It’s possible Patrice Bergeron has played his final NHL game. If he does return for a 19th season, he’ll only do so in Black and Gold. The Bruins’ season came to an end far sooner than Bergeron and his Boston teammates would have hoped, as they fell short in Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Bergeron, who was playing in the final year of his contract, has been upfront about his uncertain future, saying he didn’t want to commit to anything beyond this season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO