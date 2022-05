Are you thinking about having kids? Investopedia says that it will cost an average of $272,049 to raise a child born in 2022 until the age of 18. That's not even counting rampant inflation and what part of the country you may live in. It could be even more expensive in areas such as New York. And we all know at this point you'll still be paying for them long after they legally reach adulthood. Some may never want to leave your home. Still, want to have children?

