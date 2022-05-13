ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Bristol Woman Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgRLW_0fd8hx4g00
Here are the latest CT Lottery winners. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut.

On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.

West Haven resident Mary Daniels Manning and Hamden resident Victor Thomas were the fortuitous players to cash in the prizes.

Those two weren't the only CT Lottery players feeling lucky this week, including Hartford County resident Lillie Williams, of Bristol, who won $100,000 on Monday, May 9 playing “CASH5” on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart on West Street in Bristol.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three players weren't the only CT Lottery players to win big. Other winners who cashed in five-figure prizes include:

  • On May 9, Seymour resident Peter Laskowski won $10,034 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;
  • On May 9, East Haven resident Michael Tracey won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Branford Quick Mart;
  • On May 9, Hartford resident Segundo Monzon won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Friendly Food Mart in Hartford;
  • On May 9, North Branford resident Sterling Bagley won $27,604 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at North Branford Gas;
  • On Tuesday, May 10, Waterbury resident Chandrawatee Soomdat won $15,009 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden;
  • On May 10, Seymour resident Peter Laskowski won $10,034 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;
  • On May 10, Avon resident Jonathan Lipson won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Haris & Ayesha Food Mart in Avon;
  • On Wednesday, May 11, Bridgeport resident Theresa Dallas won $10,002 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Grand Junco in Bridgeport;
  • On May 11, Hartford resident Hajrudin Ahmetovic won $10,832 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield;
  • On May 11, Vernon resident Jason Hahn won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Casey's Cafe in Ellington;
  • On May 11, Stamford resident Pawel Laskowski won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Happy House General Store in Stamford;
  • On May 11, Portland resident Hans Eckert won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Moon Mart in Portland;
  • On May 11, Bridgeport resident Pedro Vega Marquez won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;
  • A winning $20,000 "$20,000 50th Anniversary" scratch-off ticket sold at the Colony News & Lotto in Milford was cashed in by a Milford resident on May 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
105.5 The Wolf

Naugatuck Event Proves Connecticut Thirsts For Food Trucks

If you had to drive anywhere near downtown Naugatuck this weekend, you probably were caught in traffic, and you smelled it. The aroma of spiced meats roasting on spits, roasted chicken, and smoky cooking oil trails. It was a Food Truck Festival at the Naugatuck Event Center, and damn, it showed that they're pretty popular.
NAUGATUCK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Sikorsky Airport sale another state-supported, economic kamikaze move

Regarding the pending sale of Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Airport: This latest criminally stupid divestment of an extremely valuable Bridgeport asset by the Ganim administration is testimony to the administration’s chronic short-sightedness, incompetence and reptilian sensibilities and morals/ethics — exhibited over two such administrations over a period of 30 years. Certainly, a square mile of land on Long Island Sound, in Fairfield County, is worth several times more than $10 million — for any commercial use, including as an airport.
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
milfordmirror.com

How ‘No Mow May’ is taking over some Connecticut neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stroll down Kenyon Street in Hartford’s West End, and the first thing you’ll notice are the dandelions. Some yards have only one or two, others have many more. They poke up from slightly overgrown lawns, yellow accents in an otherwise pristine neighborhood.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Woman Wins#Ct Lottery Cash5#The Wine Press#The Fas Mart#A Lottery Retailer#Ct Lottery Headquarters#Shop Smart
i95 ROCK

Step Inside This Creepy Abandoned Connecticut Hotel

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On Friday morning, January 10, 2020, guests at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut, were told to pack their suitcases and leave the premises immediately. Imagine...
CROMWELL, CT
collinsvillepress.com

Weekly scoreboard: May 16-22, 2022

Devin Brown, Pat Bruno (3) and Noah Asmar; Kaede Wood, Cody Palazzesi (5) and unknown; WP: Wood; LP: Brown; 2B: John Zapolski (S), Cody Palazzesi (S), Colby McCormick (S) Abby Lee and unknown; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Lee; LP: Butterfield (7-7); 2B: Blume (EW/S), 3B: Lee (EW/S) Avon...
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in custody after Rocky Hill stand off

Four people were stabbed, and one teenager died after a fight in Shelton on Saturday night. Four people were stabbed, and one teenager died after a fight in Shelton on Saturday night. Updated: 22 hours ago. An off duty Ridgefield police officer was involved in the shooting death of a...
ROCKY HILL, CT
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ctexaminer.com

High Cost, Flood of Applicants Cut Small Business Out of Connecticut’s Marijuana Lottery

Seven years ago, Ivelisse Correa told her father that she was going to open up a marijuana dispensary. Correa’s father had been arrested when she was a freshman at East Hartford High School, and he’d gone to prison for three-and-a-half years, she said, after the remains of smoked marijuana was found in his car. For Correa, the prison term also meant that her father wasn’t there to see her graduate from high school.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Woman Hit By Speeding Car Wants Ansonia PD To Release Footage

ANSONIA — A woman injured after being hit by a car that veered onto a North Main Street sidewalk is asking a court to compel the police department to release any video and photographs connected to the incident. The victim is trying to determine whether the vehicle that hit...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate Hartford homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place near Washington and New Britain. Officers responded at 2:53 p.m. When they arrived they found a victim. While helping the victim, they learned that there was a second victim inside 451 Washington Street. Officers found...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
272K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy