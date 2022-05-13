Bristol Woman Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

Here are the latest CT Lottery winners. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut.

On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.

West Haven resident Mary Daniels Manning and Hamden resident Victor Thomas were the fortuitous players to cash in the prizes.

Those two weren't the only CT Lottery players feeling lucky this week, including Hartford County resident Lillie Williams, of Bristol, who won $100,000 on Monday, May 9 playing “CASH5” on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart on West Street in Bristol.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three players weren't the only CT Lottery players to win big. Other winners who cashed in five-figure prizes include:

On May 9, Seymour resident Peter Laskowski won $10,034 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;

won $10,034 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour; On May 9, East Haven resident Michael Tracey won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Branford Quick Mart;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Branford Quick Mart; On May 9, Hartford resident Segundo Monzon won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Friendly Food Mart in Hartford;

won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at the Friendly Food Mart in Hartford; On May 9, North Branford resident Sterling Bagley won $27,604 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at North Branford Gas;

won $27,604 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at North Branford Gas; On Tuesday, May 10, Waterbury resident Chandrawatee Soomdat won $15,009 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden;

won $15,009 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden; On May 10, Seymour resident Peter Laskowski won $10,034 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;

won $10,034 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour; On May 10, Avon resident Jonathan Lipson won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Haris & Ayesha Food Mart in Avon;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Haris & Ayesha Food Mart in Avon; On Wednesday, May 11, Bridgeport resident Theresa Dallas won $10,002 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Grand Junco in Bridgeport;

won $10,002 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Grand Junco in Bridgeport; On May 11, Hartford resident Hajrudin Ahmetovic won $10,832 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield;

won $10,832 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Wolcott Hill Mart in Wethersfield; On May 11, Vernon resident Jason Hahn won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Casey's Cafe in Ellington;

won $10,004 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Casey's Cafe in Ellington; On May 11, Stamford resident Pawel Laskowski won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Happy House General Store in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Happy House General Store in Stamford; On May 11, Portland resident Hans Eckert won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Moon Mart in Portland;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Moon Mart in Portland; On May 11, Bridgeport resident Pedro Vega Marquez won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour; A winning $20,000 "$20,000 50th Anniversary" scratch-off ticket sold at the Colony News & Lotto in Milford was cashed in by a Milford resident on May 12.

