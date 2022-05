Back in January of this year, we got our first look at the replacement of the Mercedes-AMG GT, which told us that the existing model's time in the sun was coming to an end. This was confirmed in March when Mercedes revealed a final special edition of the coupe as a send-off to the current generation. But what will the replacement be like? Well, new spy shots have confirmed that we can expect at least two powertrain options, and thanks to new imagery from the Nurburgring, we now know that there will be three, if not more, as this new prototype confirms that a range-topping model is coming with hybrid power.

