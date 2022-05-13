How Much Sugar Is In A Can Of Pepsi?

If you are a fan of sweet soft drinks, you're not alone. Even though trends show that people are moving away from sugary drinks, Americans still consumed nearly 39 gallons of soft drinks per capita in 2018. However, this is a better statistic compared to the peak of the 53 gallons of soft drinks per capita that Americans consumed in 2000 (via Statista ).

When it comes to drinking cola, research shows that far more Americans drink Coke over Pepsi, but Pepsi comes in second place with 23% of American cola drinkers remaining loyal to the Pepsi brand (via GreenBook ).

Pepsi came on the scene in 1893 when a pharmacist named Caleb Bradham created a drink with the aim to help people improve their digestion. Originally called "Brad's Drink," the name changed to "Pepsi" in 1898 (via NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources ).

While parts of the Pepsi recipe have changed since those early days, one ingredient that has remained front and center is sugar.

How Pepsi Compares To Other Sugary Sodas

Whether you've only tried Pepsi once or you're a regular Pepsi drinker, it should come as no surprise that just one can of Pepsi contains a high quantity of sugar. According to The Daily Meal , one 12-ounce can of Pepsi contains 41 grams of sugar . This is even higher than Coke, which contains 39 grams per 12-ounce can.

About 41 grams of sugar in one can is a lot when you consider that adult men and women should consume a maximum of 50 grams of added sugar per day, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health .

While Pepsi is packed with sugar, there are other sodas that contain even more. If you are an Orange Fanta fan, you will be consuming 44 grams of sugar every time you drink a whole can. Mountain Dew comes in second place at 46 grams, and Mello Yello gets the not-so-sweet honor of taking The Daily Meal's top spot at a whopping 47 grams.

Unfortunately, if you drink Pepsi on a regular basis, the sugar can put you at greater risk of obesity, heart disease, certain kinds of cancers, and other health problems. As an alternative, try adding your favorite juice or lemon and lime with a dash of stevia-based sweetener to sparkling water or seltzer for a healthier beverage option that will still satisfy your sweet tooth (via Everyday Health ).

