SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters held their signs in their hands with a single mission on their minds. Abortion rights activists gathered outside the Capitol ready to board a Planned Parenthood bus in Sacramento and take their message statewide. “People are angry and they’re activated and this is the rally to talk about why we’re keeping California strong,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “I cannot believe that this has been allowed to happen. And if I can support all the women and men in this country who believe that everybody deserves the right to choose, I am here to...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO