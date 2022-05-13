ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What To Expect When Doing Genetic Testing

By Zrinka Peters
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FccvO_0fd8hXJu00

Genetic testing is a relative newcomer to the field of medicine. According to Chemical & Engineering News , the first DNA tests to be performed for forensic purposes were in the 1980s. Newborn screenings for genetic diseases like phenylketonuria (PKU) have only been around since the 1960s (via rarediseases.org ). But the technology has advanced rapidly, and the price of genetic testing has dropped over the years. Today, genetic testing has become commonplace and easily accessible, with companies like 23andMe and Ancestry providing detailed information about genealogy and/or health in exchange for a little saliva and $99 (via 23andMe.com ).

Often though, full-scale medical genetic testing is done for health, not genealogical reasons, and it works a little differently. Dr. Marni Falk, clinical geneticist, explains via Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , "Medical genetic testing is very different from the mail-order tests used to identify ancestral origins and risk factors for adult disease." She further explains that gene testing aimed at a diagnosis examines the entire genome searching for "unique mutations in particular genes relevant to their specific medical problems."

No matter the kind of test, though, you'll want to know the process and do some preparation first.

How To Prepare For A Genetic Test

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487JYz_0fd8hXJu00

Most medical genetic tests are done by obtaining a blood sample, but they can also be done using saliva, skin, amniotic fluid, or other tissue. According to Mayo Clinic , once the sample is collected, it is sent to a lab to be analyzed for changes or mutations to genes that could cause illness or disease, including some mental illnesses . Genetic testing can provide information that can then be used to help diagnose, treat, or prevent illness.

The decision to get genetic testing done is a big one. If it's something you're considering, start by gathering as much information about your health and family medical history as possible. Then talk with your doctor or genetic counselor about whether they would recommend testing, about the cost (not all insurance plans cover genetic testing), and about what positive or negative test results could mean for you.

It's important to note that consumer genetic tests are limited in helping to provide diagnoses, as one 2019 report explains. A positive test result is not a guarantee that you will get the disease, and a negative test result is not a guarantee that you won't. Other factors, such as environment and lifestyle, also come into play. It's also important to consider the emotional and social impact the test results could have on yourself and your loved ones.

Read this next: When You're In Love, This Is What Happens To Your Body

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds

April 28 (UPI) -- Severe COVID-19 shares genetic links with several medical conditions -- including COPD and diabetes -- that also increase people's risk for serious illness from the virus, a study published Thursday found. Genetic variants associated with severe COVID-19, which cause some people to experience worse symptoms than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Dna Tests#Genetic Information#Children S Hospital
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings, which may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat, are published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: 4 types of head and neck cancers

Head and neck cancers account for nearly 4% of all cancers in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. These cancers are more than twice as common among men as women, and are diagnosed more often among people over 50. Among the many types of head and neck cancers...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Hormones may explain link between excess weight and endometrial cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) recognizes 13 cancers as linked to obesity, and therefore considers some cases as potentially preventable. One of these types of cancers is endometrial cancer, cases of which have increased by 59% since the early 90s in the United Kingdom. A new study...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging

In the search for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy