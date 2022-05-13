Gallery: Scots Baseball vs. Cleburne

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
Comments / 0