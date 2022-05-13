ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Gallery: Scots Baseball vs. Cleburne

By Chris McGathey
peoplenewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scots fell 4-1 to Cleburne in the third...

www.peoplenewspapers.com

DFW Community News

Kelley earns two gold, PESH earns four medals at state

It was a nearly flawless performance from the Plano East track team at state. Battling in four competitions, the Panthers earned four medals, including two gold for Tiriah Kelley. Reaching the state championship for the second straight season, Kelley finished first overall in the girls 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.06)....
PLANO, TX
texashsfootball.com

Joe Castillo Relishes New Challenge at Little Elm

For the past 10 seasons, Joe Castillo has lived out his dream as the head coach of his hometown North Garland Raiders. But when the Little Elm job came open, the opportunity was too good for him to pass up. “Everyone I spoke to thought it was a great job...
LITTLE ELM, TX
dallasfreepress.com

A soccer field in the community, but not for the community

On a recent balmy evening, Los Altos neighbors were outside enjoying almost every aspect of West Dallas’ Benito Juarez Parque de Heroes. A woman walked her dog on the loop trail while a man rode his bicycle. A father and son tossed a football back and forth on the grassy lawn next to the playground, where children climbed under their parents’ watch. Young men shot hoops at the basketball court.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Photo gallery: Professional Bull Riders stampede through Stockyards

The Professional Bull Riders paraded down East Exchange Avenue after the daily cattle drive on May 14. Riders, first responders, dancers and a variety of other organizations participated in the Professional Bull Riders Parade of Champions. Fort Worth began the PBR World Finals on May 13 at Dickies Arena, 1911...
FORT WORTH, TX
underdogdynasty.com

SMU Football: Rhett Lashlee Breaks Down the Mustangs 2022 Schedule

What do you see when you look at your favorite college football team’s 2022-23 season schedule? Do your eyes zero in on the rivalry matchup? Do you start counting up hypothetical wins and losses?. Take SMU for example – how many people do you think are salivating over that...
FORT WORTH, TX
abc17news.com

Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead with local star Spieth 1 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Muñoz is atop the leaderboard again at the Byron Nelson after shooting 66. The Colombian who calls the Dallas area home will be joined in the final group Sunday by Jordan Spieth. The hometown favorite shot 8-under 64 and is one stroke back. Joaquin Niemann is another shot back in third. Spieth is a year younger than Muñoz at 28 but has three majors among 13 career victories. Muñoz is 2 1/2 years removed from his lone PGA Tour win.
MCKINNEY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Nelson Near-Miss Keeps Spieth Confident

McKINNEY — As Jordan Spieth’s quest for a hometown title at the AT&T Byron Nelson eluded him again on Sunday, at least the former Jesuit standout is getting closer. His runner-up finish is Spieth’s best at the PGA Tour event in 11 appearances since debuting as a teenager in 2010. He concluded at 25-under par over four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch, one shot behind repeat champion K.H. Lee.
MCKINNEY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Four Distinguished HPHS Alumni Recognized

The Highland Park High School Alumni Association and the Highland Park Education Foundation recognized four as distinguished alumni at the 32nd-annual HPHS alumni awards April 21 at the Dallas Country Club. The honorees included the Honorable Harold “Hal” DeMoss ’48 (posthumously), Garry Weber ’54, and Dr. Paul Peters ’76. The...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Lone Star Classic Car Show and Auction

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne's new Central Social District Park hosted the Lone Star Classic Car Show and Auction on Saturday, the first such event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Cars from the 1950s and forward were represented at the show. Proceeds from the event will go to...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Immersive Monet and the Impressionists Exhibit Coming To Dallas

Immersive Monet and The Impressionists is the newest exhibit from Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums. The exhibit coming to Dallas July 1 will feature projections of the works of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and many others. The event comes together with 500,000 cubic feet of projection...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
TEXAS STATE

