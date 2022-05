WASHINGTON — Need to stock up on at-home COVID-19 tests? You’re in luck: The government is offering a third round of free rapid antigen tests to American households. According to NPR, COVIDtests.gov was updated Monday to say, “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a third round of free at-home tests. Order yours today.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO