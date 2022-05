Click here to read the full article. Some truly princely bottles of wine are about to hit the selling block. Prince Robert of Luxembourg is auctioning off more than 4,200 bottles from his private wine collection for charity at a Sotheby’s sale taking place on May 21. Other than the Hospices de Beaune auction, the wine world’s pre-eminent annual philanthropic sale, these bottles compose the largest quantity and highest value of wines to come directly from château cellars to the auction block for charity. “This auction combines a selection of very rare wines, that come with impeccable provenance and condition, with the...

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO