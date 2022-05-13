ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Upstate hospital receives system to support sexual assault victims

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehHnH_0fd8fFB800

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s first Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence Designation System will be located in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System said their acute-care hospitals will be the first in South Carolina to become part of the SAFE Designation System.

The hospital said the SAFE Degination System is an accreditation program for hospitals, communities and other agencies that support victims of sexual assault.

The South Carolina Victim Assistance Network in partnership with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and the S.C. Hospital Association has helped develop this designation for post-sexual assault care across the state.

