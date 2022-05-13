ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountville, PA

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Central PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
West Hempfield Township police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/West Hempfield Township police department

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Pennsylvania just after midnight on Friday, May 13.

Two people were involved in the deadly crash in the 100 block of College Avenue in Mountville Borough, according to the police.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital. The survivor's status and condition are unknown.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

West Hempfield Township police continue to investigate this deadly crash.

