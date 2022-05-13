The Future of the Content Writing Industry

This page, the words that are on this page are considered content. The entire design, each and every speck of this particular page is content. The font color, the background color, the size of fonts, the images being used, the animation being played — all a part of content. Imagining an industry that is prevalent to each and every bit of space on a screen, let conscience be the judge of its future prospects in terms of career and employment . Yes, content writing is a comparatively new industry, and that is why it harbors all the more scope of expanding over the next decade and century.

My thoughts on the opinion that AI will replace content writers in the future? A thought more stupid was not heard before.

Content writing is a booming industry, and there is literally no scope for monotony in this industry. When Write Right , a content writing agency in Ahmedabad, started in 2016, there were only a few in India, but as time passed, the competition became rigorous. That is the specific reason for which, each year, this industry looks at new faces and aspirants eager to join — to forsake their career in a dogmatic procedure and finally indulge in creating and writing content. Content writing is not just typing words and phrases, but it's about connecting to the client, the customer and the topic or product for which the content is dedicated.

This art of framing indulging content is, in essence, not child's play. The world slowly understands the efficiency of content as we deal in data and human psychology . Finally beginning to treat the customers as humans and not a unanimous body, budding businessmen have realized the importance of targeting the emotions of the mass. In a digital setup of business, what other than content, even if it is presented in an audio-visual format, could connect to the mass? Expect content writing to see huge success and prominence in the future. The relationship between business, entrepreneurship and content is directly proportional, and neither of the first two are looking at an extinction anytime soon.

Today, numbers say that students from various backgrounds of academic pursuits, such as BTech, BSc, BA, BCom, MBA, M Tech, MSc, MA and many more, have taken refuge in this industry, and they are satisfied with their position as they are provided the liberty of thought, creativity and creation combined in the complex and challenging task of compacting it in a single line with a linear path of thought.

Just like data analytics , content writing has also found its way into each and every industry. With the industry either selling a product, or a service, it is imperative that each objective receives appropriate definition. Following is a list of employment opportunities and industries which will offer double the amount of content writer submissions in the future.

Media industry

The press was once the primary content writing agency. Although it was hugely based on news and article writing, the tables have turned. The style of presenting news has changed, and the paper is more about commercials and less about news. Nonetheless, the media industry includes the visual media too, as each of them require writers to write scripts for programs. Thus, there is no scope for the press to go extinct in the future, neither would news channels shut down in a democratic world. Therefore, that would always be an open door. Being able to perform accurate research and frame the basic phraseology in sentences is enough to get you the job. And having SEO knowledge is the cherry on top.

IT industry

IT content writing, or commonly known as technical content writing , is a very common career pursuit for IT aspirants who are tired of the chicken race in the IT industry. They pursue these jobs, and although today they may not pay as high as IT posts, the worth of writers will most likely shoot through soon. Without writers and content designers, their products or services could never be sold or marketed in the industry, as each product requires some amount of dialogue to convey the idea. The content writer needs to address the issues that the service tackles, explain how it solves the problem and render valuable intel for the same.

It is an entire solution to everything a particular idea intends to convey, like a translator of technology to mankind. This does require the individual to be aware of the industry's patterns, the trends of IT market, subtle knowledge of the topic of writing and also the genre of work that is being assigned. Having these skills, a person can be a successful IT content writer a post for which mass recruiting is very common.

Marketing an ecommerce industry

The main market of a creative and innovative content writer rests within this domain. Ecommerce websites have generated large scale employment, and one sector that is significantly influenced is that of content. Content writing and content marketing took a huge leap, as each product required content descriptions and content-based marketing for the sales. Thus, both types of content writers were employed to frame engaging content and marketing strategies, and these markets are only going to increase in the coming future. Extinction of physical markets would lead to these sites being more popular with an influx of product each day. The pay would sky rocket too.

Freelancing

The early retirement plan of a content writer, freelancing , is the premier and the most difficult-to-achieve state of a content writer. This is the final goal of each content writer, and they aspire to reach this expertise so that their work can speak for themselves. A freelance writer can function for all the industries or choose a niche industry — the choice is luxury. Although the former has more work, the latter has satisfaction and fulfillment, and that is what most writers are looking for in his work. The money here has no bounds, and the learning is unfathomable too.

With the tools of ghostwriting, academic content writing and more rising steadily, this industry looks towards a huge uplift in the near future, one that is very bright and finally acknowledges the importance of the same. Hopefully, that day is nearer than expected.