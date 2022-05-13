Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee’s Remembering & Healing Together Event

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following information in relation to the Love’s Travel Plaza incident from May 3rd:. On May 3, 2022, at about 5:33 am, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Love’s Travel Plaza located at 1262 Route 414 in the Town of Tyre for the report of several fires inside the building. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, a male and female were taken into custody for allegedly causing the fires and attempting to light a one-year-old child on fire. A second child, four years old, was located in the cab of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the business. The second child had apparent head injuries. Both children were transported to Geneva General Hospital by North Seneca Ambulance. The four-year-old child was later transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by LifeNet Air Ambulance. Both children have since been released from medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO