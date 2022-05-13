ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Wrong-way driver hits motorcyclists on Interstate 40 -- three killed

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Three people died Thursday night, and six more were hurt, when a pick-up truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 40 near Dyer in Crawford County slammed into a group of motorcyclists. According to a preliminary Arkansas State...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Louisiana State Police reports man killed in one-vehicle crash

A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday. Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

A single-car crash in Washington Parish claims two lives

A single-car crash in Washington Parish claims two lives. Trooper William Huggins said the driver 31-year-old Pamela Brown and 16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood were both killed when a Hyundai veered off the road shortly after 11 pm Saturday. “After it left the roadway, the Hyundai struck an embankment, went...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Pearl River police searching for truck involved in hit-and-run

PEARL RIVER, La. — The Pearl River Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a truck they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck being sought is accused of hitting a pedestrian on LA 1090 in front of the Taco Bell. Witnesses tell Pearl River police...
PEARL RIVER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Crawford County, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
Crawford County, AR
Crime & Safety
WWL

State Police investigating Washington Parish crash that killed two

MOUNT HERMON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal Washington Parish crash that claimed the life of two victims late Saturday night. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on Highway 440, near Highway 450. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Two die in late night crash in Washington Parish Saturday

MOUNT HERMON – On May 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 40#Cyclist#Motorcycle#Accident#Arkansas State Police#Mercy Hospital
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Overnight Theft and Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning. Just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. As they approached him, he fired several shots at them. They retreated to their vehicle, but one of the men was shot in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cenlanow.com

NOPD seeks 31-year-old suspect accused of striking victim with vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 13, the New Orleans Police Department asked for help in locating a suspect accused of aggravated battery in New Aurora. According to NOPD, police are looking for 31-year-old Destiny Collins wanted in connection with an aggravated battery incident that happened near the intersection of Maumus Avenue and Blair Street on Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Three suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested for crimes across the state

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Friday morning after deputies busted a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves who targeted vehicles across Louisiana. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Darius Smith, 23-year-old Kenya Randall and 30-year-old Terrance Mundy were arrested for converter thefts "in several jurisdictions in Louisiana."
BATON ROUGE, LA
lpso.net

Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Weekend Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an arrest has been made in a weekend shooting in Raceland that resulted in one man being injured. Terrence Crandle Jr., 19, of Raceland is charged with attempted murder in the incident. On May 13, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Elderly Lutcher woman found dead, son becomes person of interest

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a 68-year-old woman was found deceased in her home. On Saturday, deputies received a call regarding a wellness concern for a woman on 2nd Street in Lutcher. The sheriff’s office and the Gramercy Police Department responded to the call and found Glenda Edler, 68, deceased in her home.
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy