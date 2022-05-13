ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

By Randi Moultrie
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get...

kiss951.com

Comments / 26

Charles Shumaker
3d ago

Raleigh you better make over 100,000 a year or you will not afford to live a decent life and get your conceal permit you will need it. But you will have fin there is 6 different college s in the area .

Reply
7
Frank Easterling Jr.
2d ago

Portland...Seattle...Raleigh. I live in Clayton outside of Raleigh. the obviously don't ask the people who live or lived there about these places.

Reply
2
Donna Dodson-Sosa
3d ago

no rent control at all. Your rent can increase any where from 100 or 300 or even higher per year depending on the area you live.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina is the 2nd Safest State During COVID-19

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, the site compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Our data set includes the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Tennessee State
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

Enter VisitNC sweepstakes for a chance to win free NC Airbnb trip

Raleigh, N.C. — In an effort to boost rural North Carolina's economy, VisitNC and Airbnb are partnering together to highlight small-town stays. Last year, new Airbnb hosts in North Carolina earned a collective $75 million — and that's not including the added bonus that local businesses receive when people book small-town stays.
LIFESTYLE
WCNC

INTERACTIVE MAP: North Carolina primary election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the May 17 primary election. North Carolina voters will decide who will represent each party after some races resulted in confrontations over redistricting results in rural areas that have lagged behind other parts of the state in population growth. The most high-profile primary between sitting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
WBTW News13

Despite funding, North Carolina prisons lack air conditioning

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly approved $30 million last fall to address a lack of air conditioning in the state’s prison system. Now, with summer approaching, none of the actual construction has begun. WRAL-TV reports that although most prisons have at least some air conditioning, about 15,400 beds are in unairconditioned […]
POLITICS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Fayetteville, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a city steeped in history and known for its southern hospitality. Fayetteville, which is near to Fort Bragg, is naturally proud of its military history. Fine dining restaurants, art galleries, and up market retail outlets abound, as are live music evenings and clubs. There are also numerous coffee shops to visit, many of which serve the city's most popular coffee.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

You Decide: Polls open Tuesday for NC Primary Election

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open Tuesday morning for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot for the general election later this year. When and Where to Vote. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. In voter...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Winston–Salem, North Carolina

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A modern city built in 1766 situated between the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean. This town of less than 400,000 inhabitants now contains eight colleges and universities, as well as parks and other amenities. If you're planning a trip to Winston-Salem and enjoy coffee, there are a few places you should stop by. Each of these cafés has its own personality, ambience, and specialty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Bankrate#Raleigh
US News and World Report

North Carolina Community Mourns Lynching Victims

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — About 100 people attended a service to honor the memories of five people who were lynched in Chatham County, North Carolina, more than a century ago. The News & Observer reports that the service held Saturday was organized by local NAACP branches with support from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. The group encourages researchers around the country to gather and share information about lynchings that happened in their communities.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
WCNC

Early voting ends Saturday in North Carolina for midterm primaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was the final day for Mecklenburg County residents to vote early in the North Carolina primaries. Early voting closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. After that, all voting must be done in person on Election Day. Any voters who requested and received an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, or have their ballot postmarked by Election Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina Ferry System to kick off 75th Anniversary Celebration Monday

The North Carolina Ferry System is turning 75 this year and transportation officials and local residents will kick off a season of celebration with an anniversary event at the Hatteras Ferry Terminal May 16 at 10 a.m. During the event, local officials and state transportation leaders will be speaking on...
HATTERAS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

Discussions Resume About Legalizing Medical Marijuana In North Carolina

While some states across the country have had medical and recreational marijuana legal for years here in the south things are a bit different. I’m not here to say if that’s right or wrong, just the case. Evidenced by the fact that a few short years ago you couldn’t purchase alcohol on Sundays before noon. But as with that, things can evolve and change. So can/will medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina? Well, the state may be one step closer.
POLITICS
newbernnow.com

Got to Be NC Festival Welcomes Guests Back May 20 – 22

The Got to Be NC Festival marks its eagerly awaited return to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh May 20 – 22 following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antique tractors, a barbecue buffet fundraiser on May 21, North Carolina food products, rides, games, livestock, kids’ activities, music and entertainment will welcome guests back.
AGRICULTURE
WBTW News13

What was the strongest earthquake to hit South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you feel that? Although some of its flat terrain suggests otherwise, South Carolina is actually a hotbed for seismic activity. The state experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

2022 midterms: What to watch in North Carolina primary

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters in North Carolina head to the polls Tuesday in just one of five midterm elections to be held this week. Former President Donald Trump is trying to sway races for U.S. Senate and House in a state he won twice, but narrowly. Trump endorsed U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy